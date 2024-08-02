Government’s Ward-Based Cattle Sales Programme to boost drought-stricken farmers’ incomes by up to 45 percent

Temba Dube Online News Editor, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT’s newly introduced ward-based livestock sales programme is expected to result in farmers in drought-stricken provinces getting up to 45 percent more from selling their cattle, as it eliminates exploitative middlemen.

The intervention is among a plethora of benefits expected to accrue to farmers from Ward Drought Mitigation Centres that will enable them to retain value for their livestock despite the adverse weather conditions.

Reeling from the El Nino phenomenon that has left the country facing the worst drought in 43 years, desperate farmers have been selling their livestock to unscrupulous buyers for a song as cattle deaths mount.

The Government has taken proactive measures to address the challenges faced by cattle farmers in drought-stricken provinces, including Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Midlands, and Masvingo, which collectively hold around 60 percent of the country’s national cattle herd.

During a recent parliamentary session, Dr Anxious Masuka, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate, and Rural Resettlement explained the government’s efforts to operationalise the proposed ward-based unit cattle sales.

He said the Government has banned all household-based and village-based cattle sales in the affected areas. Instead, the cattle sales will now take place at designated ward drought mitigation centres on pre-advertised calendar days.

The minister said the cattle clearance process will occur at the ward level, where measures have been put in place to reduce theft and ensure that an auctioneer and buyers are present to bid and compete for the cattle.

This, in turn, is expected to result in a 25 percent to 40 percent increase in the prices that farmers receive for their cattle, according to a sample run conducted in Gwanda’s Garanyemba area.

Government has directed the Deputy Minister in charge of livestock, Douglas Marapira, to develop a sales calendar for the 1 620 rural wards across the country within the next week. This initiative aims to provide a structured and organised platform for cattle sales, ultimately benefiting the affected farmers and communities.

The introduction of the ward-based cattle sales system is part of the Government’s broader efforts to mitigate the impact of the drought and support the livelihoods of livestock farmers in the country’s most vulnerable regions.

Dr Masuka said the drought is expected to impact livestock in four principal ways: insufficient water, depleted pastures, increased disease risk, and potential loss of valuable cattle genetics.

To address these challenges, the Government has prioritised the drilling of boreholes and provision of water to rural communities, focusing on the 1 620 rural wards, particularly in regions 4 and 5.

The Minister said 2,5 million out of the 5,7 million cattle in the country are at risk.

The core of the Government’s response is the establishment of “ward drought mitigation centres,” which will serve as relief hubs for affected communities. These centres will provide solar-powered boreholes with drip irrigation, nutrition gardens, drinking troughs for livestock, and feeding troughs for supplementary feed. The government is also mobilizing contracts with feed suppliers to ensure the distribution of supplementary feed to the 1 620 wards.

Additionally, the centres will have spray races to enable the treatment of livestock for diseases, and the Government has appointed focal persons for each ward and created a WhatsApp group to facilitate communication and ensure the cattle are not lost.

@TembaDube