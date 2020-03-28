The Huma stalking the Human race

Stephen Mpofu

Are the world’s top-notch scientists in fact so limited in the scope of their knowledge they cannot tell the precise origin of Covid-19?

The disease is hovering over planet earth and reducing it to a tiny village with literally every human habitat of the village literally now walking through the valley of the shadow of death cast by the virus and, with some if not most of the people, including Zimbabweans, wondering if coronavirus is in fact not a sign that presages the end of the world.

Or is humanity once more blinded by protectionism as was the case with the origin of HIV?

The danger caused by what to this writer appears to be a premeditated cover-up by scientists around the world of the human hand playing God’s creative hand but with the result going amok in the case of the origin of the current scourge, as was the case with the Aids virus, is that in the blanket ignorance of Covid-19 people might see no light of life at the end of the tunnel, as it were, and in hopelessness throw their arms up surrendering themselves to their fate and in the process dropping the tools of individual and collective, economic and social determination believing that it is now pointless to break their backs for nothing, with disastrous consequences for all humanity.

In the case of the first world pandemic, Aids, scabrous rumour had it that the virus that rampaged and continues to do so across the world, leaving behind it millions of graves was an experiment by scientists in one big, developed country in the West and with the support of Boers in then apartheid South Africa, to wipe out blacks from the face of the earth but that the experiment went amok with the Aids virus unable to distinguish between skin colours.

No scientist has confirmed or shot down the claim regarding the origin of the Aids pandemic just as no one has denied or confirmed the latest rumour doing the rounds to the effect that the coronavirus was intended to selectively wipe out older citizens from the earth.

Or do warnings by health experts that older people are more susceptible to contracting Covid-19, because of their weak immune system and should therefore restrict their movements at home in fact a confirmation of the rumour about the talk that urged persons having been original targets for slaughter by the coronavirus?

In the absence of the precise origin of this deadly Covid-19 virus, the message repeated by scientists the world over that oldies should remain holed in at home, would appear to lend credence even to the most ardent, doubting Thomases that this huma stalking the world today did not create itself or drop from out of space but that humanity is now reaping what one, two or more of its kind sowed plus the weeds that were not anticipated in the first place.

Which makes the Covid-19 virus a parallel of the Goliath of Biblical times who posed a threat to God’s people in the land of Israel and so humanity, including those of us in a Zimbabwe that touts itself as a Christian nation should unequivocally and with unflinching intrepidity declare and rally our hopes and faith for survival in God through our belief in Jesus Christ, the author and finisher of the faith of Christians in God.

This calls on people who believe in God for their survival to flee from those feasting on the fat of this carnal world and make a beeline to the name of the Lord who is a strong tower for their eternal refuge whether relatives or friends refuse to come along with them.

There should be no two ways about the escape from the new mindboggling, blood curdling coronavirus.

But of course the above does not preclude people from strict adherence to all the measures introduced by our Government to protect people from the Covid-19 scourge.