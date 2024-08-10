The Inimitable Identicals: Silu & Selu take social media by storm

Rashid Mhlanga, Online Writer

THEY are best friends who have been inseparable from birth!

The dynamic duo from Pumula North, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe have mesmerised the world with superbly-co-ordinated dance moves & infectious energy.

Seluleko Prelida Ndlovu and Silulekile Precencia Ndlovu- aka The Identicals- are twin sisters who are not only blessed with striking looks and a captivating stage presence but also share a passion for dance that has catapulted them to international fame with over 100 000 views on most of their videos that include the popular Jerusalem Challenge. With their impeccably synchronized routines, graceful movements, and vibrant smiles, Silu & Selu have won the hearts of many across the globe.

From contemporary dances to pop challenges, the talented twins are surely redefining the art of dance and inspiring a new generation of performers.

Asked to best describe who is Silu: “well,” Selu chuckles and says: “She is me & I am her!”

Born on 14 May in 2009, Silu and Selu are simply adorable teenagers who aspire to live impactful lives.

In an era where the youths are battling with a scourge of drug & substance abuse, child trafficking, teenage pregnancies and abusive backgrounds, The Identicals are firmly rooted on their parents` “sound teachings and guidance” on staying focused despite numerous disruptive trends.

“We are being raised to be responsible for what we think, do and say & we are grateful for that. We do have our schedules for family time, chores, homework, and of course: perfecting our skills and performances,” says Silu.

The unique duo also double as child presenters at Tizzie Studios where they are doing well.

Some of the programmes they host include The News, and Would You Rather?

Health Talk Iconic Radio Presenter & Producer, who is also television presenter & film specialist Exult Ncube a.k.a Ex Da Voice praised the youngsters for remaining solid & authentic.

He said, “Silu & Selu are such a marvel to watch and I have been privileged to work with them on a couple of projects and they are so humble. They work hard to push the limits in order to bring out the best, and that alone is a sign of good work ethics.”

The fifteen year olds are in Form 3 at Pumula High School were they do not allow their stardom derail them from getting educated and socialising with fellow peers.

They consider this as a perfect set up to multi-task and improve their management of time, as it enables them to work (Dance) and be in school.

Silu & Selu envision a growing brand that is positively impacting the society especially for the girl child who is born & raised in low-income households.

“I am mature enough to note that if girls focus on what they are good at and what they have, then, it is easier to work hard to achieve what they dream about without throwing a pity party for themselves. We affirm ourselves daily that we exist to make a difference in people`s lives in all that we do and that is what our brand seeks to attain each day”, said Selu. Their social media handles are:

Tik-tok: The Identicals

Facebook: Tinashe Tizzie Basa

When their mother, Ms Nompilo Tshuma, was pregnant with the twins, she thought she was carrying a big baby boy.

“I never dreamt or anticipated that I was going to have twins, my mind was fixated on giving birth to a boy and all the baby clothes that I bought were for a male child. I then went for a CT scan & it revealed that I was carrying twins but the scan couldn`t reveal the gender of the unborn children,” she says with a smile of contentment.

Their mother is quite ecstatic about their artistry.

She says: “I am overjoyed each time that I see them perform or showcase their many unique abilities. It gives me an indescribable thrill to know that my babies are excelling in their craft and marching on ahead without looking back. My prayer is that God continues to guide & protect them in all that they do!”

Ms Sithabisiwe Ngwenya, their aunt says despite THE Identicals’ fame and popularity on the internet, they remain children at home.

“We make sure that we instil principles & values of Ubuntu every day of their lives for those are the foundations of life. As a mother figure, I strongly believe that character supersedes the gift and, it is the parents` or guardians` duty to initiate the aspect of moulding our children`s characters from a tender age so as to enable them to manage their diverse pool of gifts as they venture out into the world!”

The Identicals brand manager, Brykel ‘Breezer’ Ndlovu describes the remarkable duo as geniuses.

“They bring life to concepts & ideas in such a marvellous way,” he says.

Ndlovu adds that the internet has become good platform for youngsters to be discovered.

“Thank God for the online platforms coz that’s where young artists such as Justin Bieber and Andrea the Vocalist were discovered. We`re using the same tools to enhance The Indenticals` brand development & visibility to the relevant stakeholders.”

Unlike many child stars that we have had in the past who were mismanaged and robbed by their managers and other stakeholders, Silu & Selu have their family and management working together for their benefit.

The twins are poised to reach unattained markets in the entertainment industry. They are set to leave an indelible mark on the dance world and cement their place as one of the most beloved and celebrated dance duos of all time.