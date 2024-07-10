THE Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) will next week hold its annual Winter School in Victoria Falls.

The Winter School is set for 18 to 21 July under the theme : The Art of Relevance – Re-imagining Your Value Proposition”. Various speakers from Government and private sector are lined up to speak with a number of topics to be discussed.

Some of the topics include rethinking value proposition optimisation as well as the talk on the art of relevance and reimagining values proposition.With climate change impact cutting across economic sectors, there will be a presentation on climate change which poses the biggest risks and opportunities to business.

ICAZ has also embraced digital technology and there will be a talk on integrating AI and accounting to drive economic empowerment and innovation.There will also be a focus on the future of the profession in light of technological development and the need to develop critical 21st century skills to remain relevant.

Accountants also need to be reminded to remain ethical and a talk has been lined up on ethical imperatives in corporate governance.Other presentations will be on the Zimbabwe economic and monetary policy and estate planning and family trusts.ICAZ is the longest established and largest body of professional accountants in the country.

For over a decade the institute has been annually donating A Level Accounting text books in the country through the relevant provincial education offices and two years ago donated to Binga High, Majiji High in Bubi, Dinyane High in Tsholotsho, Mpumelelo High in Nkayi and Mabhikwa High in Lupane, Matabeleland North to promote the teaching of accounting in rural schools.

The humanitarian work is for the purpose realizing the ICAZ vision of being the pre-eminent professional body in the development and promotion of accountancy, assurance and advisory services, business and good governance practices.