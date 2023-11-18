The killer is still around

Stephen Mpofu, Perspective

TRUE, you (yes, you) should not lower your guard — especially if you are an elderly man or elderly woman — because the mass human killer around the globe particularly in the past three years continues to stalk potential victims, people who neglected a third booster dose even after receiving the first two jabs against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The warning was made in an interlocution on a local radio station three days ago.

The elderly, particularly in rural areas are at risk if they did not receive the three vaccinations against the killer disease due to various handicaps such as failure to access distant health centres like hospitals or clinics without help.

Others received one or two vaccinations against the coronavirus and stayed on at home under a belief that they were now adequately protected, without realising that the third dose actually sealed their defence against the pandemic and that without it they remained fodder for the relentless human life taker that left many families without parental support in particular.

Which also means that urban dwellers who ironically live at arm’s length of health facilities but turned their backs on the booster dose remain as potential mincemeat if they venture out into areas where the pandemic has not completely waned.

In provinces where Covid-19 remains prevalent nurses at clinics out there are apparently required to demand Covid-19 vaccination cards for them to check if a patient received the booster dose.

Listeners also heard from the radio discussion that some nurses allegedly sold Covid-19 inoculation cards to patients who had not received the third-booster dose especially if the buyer intended travelling out of Zimbabwe.

But such dubious transactions pause danger to the cardholder as s/he might very well cross international borders but expose oneself to danger if the foreign country visited is under the Covid-19 pandemic grip.

All in all the radio discussion in point in this discourse leaves some critical question unanswered and one of which is just how much awareness campaigns have been conducted out there in the countryside about the need for everyone to receive the third Covid-19 booster dose without which the villagers there must consider themselves virtually naked and exposed to the killer virus

Have Government and/or church authorities running hospitals out there in the countryside considered or seen it fit to deploy mobile health personnel from village to village or to growth points or dip tanks to spread information to gatherings about the need to receive the third booster dose as a guarantee of their protection against Covid-19?

Not only that. Politicians or members of Parliament who need mass support for their election — how much credit is due to them for educating the masses out there on the need to receive all the three vaccinations to be safe from the Covid-19 pandemic or to not sit back at home instead of quickly visiting health facilities when they feel ill-disposed to danger health wise?

This communicologist humbly believes that schools out there in the rural areas as well as in various urban centres should be used to spread through children as much functional health literacy back home as they do education in order to create safe and healthy living environments.

After all, we should all regard ourselves as guardians of our own health, protection and safe destinies and under our Creator’s eye as no other mortal from outer space will come down to provide the multifaceted shield.