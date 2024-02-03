The legacy of Queen Lozikeyi and the richness of Bubi District

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BUBI is a district in Matabeleland North province that covers 600,35 square kilometres of land. It borders Nkayi, Lupane, Umguza, Insiza and Gweru districts. It has 23 administrative wards, which are further divided into 155 villages. The wards include communal, old resettlement, new resettlement and small and large-scale commercial farming areas.

The district’s service centre is located in Ward 11, about 65km from Bulawayo. This is where most Government and rural local authority offices are situated. The district is blessed with two minerals: limestone and gold. Gold is the major mineral deposit that is found throughout the district. The district falls under agro-ecological Region IV, which is characterised by low erratic rainfalls and high temperatures. The land is suitable for tourism, cattle ranching and wildlife activities such as Campfire programmes. The district has four large-scale mines: Isabella, Casymine, Queens and Bubi mine. The rest are small-scale mines. Most of the service institutions are concentrated at the main service centre in Ward 11.

Bubi is not known for producing many sporting icons, unlike most districts. The most prominent and probably the only high-profile athlete from the district is Thamsanqa Vundla, a former striker for Highlanders and Hwange FC. However, what makes Bubi stand out from most of the districts in the country and especially in Matabeleland North is that it was home to a heroine, a fearless woman by all standards — Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo. She led the 1896 Ndebele uprising against British colonialism. The war was known as Impi yehloka elibomvu/ War of the red axe or First Umvukela, Uprising.

As Mzala Tom wrote in his Sunday News article, the Ndebele queen during the reign of King Mzilikazi Khumalo was Queen Loziba Thebe. During the reign of King Lobengula, his sister Mncengence reigned as the first queen of Bulawayo. After her execution, Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo took over as the queen. When the Ndebele State collapsed in 1893, King Lobengula escaped to Ngoniland, leaving her to assume his kingly functions as the Queen Regent. She was prepared for this role as she dealt with foreign delegates and advised the king on various diplomatic issues. She also liaised with King Lobengula’s Prime Minister Magwegwe Fuyane on matters of national interest and security.

Queen Lozikeyi also led the annual Inxwala/First Fruits ceremony parade. Her inxwala attire was a colourful beaded apron, coils of beads on the arms legs, throat and head. She also wore bright cotton clothes and a bright orange cloth with dozens of jays’ feathers on the head. She led the nation and was respected by the chiefs and the people. White people did not realise that she had taken over leadership of the Ndebele people. She established her capital at a place called Nkosikazi in Bubi district, where her grave is located. The Queen died of influenza in 1919. Queen Lozikeyi held the strong view that the 1893 Anglo-Ndebele war was inconclusive as the king was never captured and killed.

President of the Chiefs Council, Chief Mtshana Khumalo, a great-great-grandson of a revered General Khumalo who led a feared army of warriors in what is now known as the Battle of Pupu, is a respected traditional leader from Bubi district. Former chairperson of the Matabeleland North Zanu-PF Veterans League and National Assembly representative for Bubi, Sonny Mguni, is a well-known figure in the area, as is his successor in the National Assembly seat, Simelisizwe Sibanda. Sibanda is also the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

Outside of politics, Bubi Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer Partson Mlilo stands tall among civic leaders in the district.

Sobukhazi High School headmaster, Cain Ncube, an ardent administrator both in running of school business as well as on the sporting front, is a proud Bubi boy who is also an unapologetic Manchester United and Highlanders fan.

Ncube’s close personal and professional friend Khumbulani Sibanda, a headmaster at Somvubu High School, a man credited with nurturing former Bosso hitman Prince Dube commands a lot of respect from his peers and the Bubi community. While they are both staunch Bosso fans, the two friends differ in the English Premier League as Sibanda is blue at heart, supporting Chelsea.