The life and times of Mzoe…Bulawayo’s multi-talented artist

ARTS play a vital role in society, with artists serving as powerful voices. From visual arts to theatre and music, they explore diverse themes and issues. Today, we look into the journey of Mzobanzi Mlauzi, better known as Mzoe7, as he shares his rise from an aspiring artist to established musician.

As a young boy in the streets of Entumbane in Bulawayo, Mzoe7 had a dream and passion for music. He joined the school choir at Ntabeni Primary School and theatre class at Fatima High School.

After completing his secondary education, he pursued a career in music, which saw him becoming a force to reckon with. He joined Tys Records as a backing vocalist, with his best friend Skaiva as a drummer and Blaqs Vusa Hlatshwayo as the producer.

“Being at Tys helped us. We met leaders like Mjoks lo Mzala, Thorne, Tomza, and Otis Ngwabi, and we would also go and watch Jeys Marabini conducting rehearsals. That is when we formed House Rebels, with tribal house and house music being our stronghold. My first work was nominated for the Zima Awards Best Alternative, and it shaped me for the future,” he said.

Proving that art runs in his veins, he started the brand Iskipa sika Gagagugu Wear in 2015, which trended across the whole country and saw both prominent figures and the general public owning more than one item from the brand. He also introduced red cups and red cup parties, which became a trend.

In 2019, Mzoe7’s choreography skills were felt when he and Gomez choreographed the most creative BAA Awards show that left everyone applauding at the ZITF. He also choreographed Sandra Ndebele’s album launch, which featured great superstars like Professor, Platform 1, Mr Brown, Mai Titi, and Vocal X.

Being a versatile creative and energetic performer has put Mzoe7 on bigger stages and led to great collaborations across the country and internationally. He has headlined festivals like Intwasa, Ibumba, and Lumankelele, and has represented Zimbabwe in America at a cultural expo. He highlighted the challenges he has faced in his journey.

“It hasn’t been easy not having anyone to back me up in my career. Sometimes promoters would not pay, and I would be left stranded. Another challenge was not understanding the music business,” he stated.

The artist then began to grow, venturing into acting, and his career was taken to the screens in a movie called “400” followed by the series ‘Ezakomatshela’ as 2Boy, a film that enjoyed airplay on ZBC TV.

“I have also found my footing as a TV presenter on national TV ZBC, on a show called ‘Star Maker’ that profiles great people behind all our superstars, and another show called ‘Dance Vault’ that profiles all types of dances in the country. I later landed another presenting job on ZTN Prime on a show called ‘Days at Ekasi’ which promotes local tourism to both locals and international people. I double as a presenter there on NRTV’s ‘Mjolo Ma1’ and as a producer,” he shared.

Mzoe7 has shared the stage with big artists in and outside Zimbabwe, such as Busy Signal, AKA, Oskido, Sandra Ndebele, Wizkid, Casper Nyovest, Winky Dee, and Makhadzi.

In 2012, he started an initiative called Majitaletstalk that helps men tackle mental health issues, drug abuse, and bullying. The programme educates men and serves as a platform for them to open up and avoid suicide. The impact it has made is significant, as he believes a happy man brings forth a happy household and community.

Mzoe7 also does choreography for other groups and conducts dance classes, promoting dance as a way to stay fit. “I am also into marketing, scriptwriting, and directing, working on many TV adverts as seen with Itel, Klobber Fusion, Old Mutual, and Ster Kinekor Zimbabwe.

My goal is to make more brand films and introduce them to our local cooperatives. I am also a brand ambassador for KlobberFusion, Alpha Grill Restaurant, PPC, and Rouxgold Travel,” he said.

Mzoe7 won the BAA Male Artist of the Year in 2022. It is also notable that Ghetto Boozers immortalised Mzoe7 as a living hero through mural painting, thanking him for the positive contributions he has made to communities in the country.

His music videos have also been enjoying a lot of airplay internationally, and his latest release, “Amalanga Awafani,” enjoys airplay on Channel O playlists, also making it to the top five on the SABC Top 20 chart. The video of the same single has been the video of the week on SA Music for some time now.

Mzoe7 has been volunteering to perform for inmates and encouraging them during Prisons Family Week.