The Market Place: Bridging business and leisure in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Market Place, a multi-dimensional platform that seamlessly integrates business and leisure, is gearing up for its highly anticipated fifth edition set for next week Saturday, at its perennial Marvel House in Killarney, Bulawayo.

Since its inception, this innovative event has been bringing together, various business entities in one space, fostering synergies in entertainment and other sectors.

Coordinated by Melokuhle Ndlovu and Lethuthando Dhlamini, the event has experienced remarkable growth and is set to continue captivating audiences with its unique blend of entertainment and entrepreneurship.

“This marks our fifth edition, and it has certainly been a challenging yet fascinating journey for us at The Market Place,” expressed Dhlamini.

“Those who have witnessed our growth can attest to the fact that we started small, but made a significant impact from the onset. From a moderate crowd of about 250+ people in our early days, we have now grown to attract 500+ attendees in the previous editions. Our trajectory indicates an event that has matured and increasingly resonates with the masses as a platform for youth in entertainment and business, to showcase their skills and market their crafts,” he shared.

As the event approaches, Dhlamini said patrons can expect a range of exciting features and experiences.

“Our previous edition focused on celebrating our one-year milestone and establishing our brand and identity.

We believe we’ve done our best in that regard. With the fifth edition, we aim to expand our vision and become one of the premier exhibition expos and key players in the city and country.”

This forthcoming edition will have a Deep House theme, with talented DJs entertaining patrons. According to Dhlamini, the choice of Deep House as The Market Place’s musical genre of choice, aligns with the event’s vision.

“Deep House is a mature and mellow sound that attracts a focused and mature clientele.

We strive to create an environment that resonates with our vision of being a platform for business and leisure, and the Deep House genre encapsulates that essence,” he explained.

Dhlamini said what sets The Market Place apart from other events in the same category is its multi-dimensional approach.

“The Market Place distinguishes itself by being more inclined towards developing youth and providing them with a platform to showcase their creativity to the public and grow in their respective disciplines.

“The event offers space for up-and-coming and established organisations and individuals, to exhibit and sell their products and services, ranging from food stalls to textiles and beverages.

It also serves as a platform for artistes, DJs, sound engineers, and other entertainment professionals to market themselves to potential business entities that may require their services. The Market Place goes beyond mere entertainment; it is commercial in its orientation,” Dhlamini stated.

Recognising the importance of collaboration and unity among business enterprises, The Market Place emphasises the value of working together as a cohesive unit.

“It’s extremely crucial for business enterprises to adopt a cohesive working approach, as it brings numerous benefits. Collaborations facilitate the exchange of information and knowledge, allowing organisations to enhance their operations and efficiency. Moreover, these interactions foster creativity and innovation, driving advancements in various industries,” emphasised Dhlamini. – Follow on X – @MbuleloMpofu