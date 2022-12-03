The most beautiful women at the World Cup

03 Dec, 2022 - 00:12 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

While men are still the show in the field of play, women are setting the terraces on fire in Qatar at the World Cup. The list of beautiful women in the stands is endless, so we decided to compile our picks of the stunning females at the greatest sport show on earth. 

Telecom Asia daily monitors the photos of the most beautiful female football fans — their bright paint, uniforms and national symbols, fashionable accessories. 

The female supporters are the main decoration of stadiums and attract attention to themselves as much as they can, although compared to the Russian World Cup the possibilities to express themselves are limited.

Qatar has strict rules of behaviour. You can’t drink alcohol, use foul language, listen to music loudly or wear revealing clothes.

Despite this strictness, the fans still manage to look 100 percent.

Before and during the matches, the camera operators like to capture the beautiful ladies in the stands. And some of them took selfies from home or near the stadium. — Telecom Asia

