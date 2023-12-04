The night of stars

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

THE 2023 Castle Lager Soccer Stars of the Year Awards Night took place in Harare on Friday night.

It was a typical red carpet affair and it lived to the billing.

This was the night when the best 11 footballers of the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season were crowned.

Clad in black suits, red bow ties on white shirts, the finalists looked the part.

That formal wear somehow made a difference to their appearance.

For the better part of the season they were on sportswear. In fact, on the night of their crowning, the boys were immaculately dressed and one would pass them without notice.

Complementing the football stars were the invited guests, who also were dressed to their best.

With the theme being “Gold and Black”, the guests had the glitz to paint up the show. The ladies deserved an applause with their varying fashion styles that made the event a top biller for the year.

Among the guests were the popular faces in local football. There were known Premier League personalities and stakeholders who handle affairs behind the scenes in the running of the league.

The Premier League’s president Farai Jere and the chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele led the invited guests and were of course good hosts on the night.

The guest of honour at the event, Deputy Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Emily Jesaya.

Even the Zimbabwe Football Association Normalisation Committee members made an appearance.

Since it was a night of bliss, there was bound to be good food too.

Before the soccer stars got to the podium, food was served and the menu was an array of culinary flavours that suited the taste and appetites of those in attendance.

From the traditional dishes to the English take-aways, one was spoilt for choice. All ate and by the time they got to clap hands for the soccer stars, they did so without complaining. They were well fed.

Not forgetting the beverages that came along. Being a Castle Lager event, those who take the wise waters were treated to a good night of non-stop alcohol flow.

The stage setting made the event very glamorous and worthy of an awards night.

Kudos go to Ngezi Platinum Stars the champions. Apart from grabbing the big prize, their captain Qadr Amini was crowned the Soccer Star of the Year.

Their coach Takesure Chiragwi was the best coach. To cap it, the team was named as the Most Disciplined of the Season.

Football stakeholders who spoke to Zimpapers Sports Hub were full of praise for PSL and the sponsors.

Highlanders FC chairman Johnfat Sibanda said he was impressed.

“It was a good event. The players deserved to be honoured this way,” he said.

Dynamos chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze said the stars’ crowning moment was an important event that motivates the football fraternity.

“When players get such recognition it motivates them. We applaud the PSL and Castle Lager for doing this. It motivates players to do well.”

The event, which was broadcast live on the Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN)’s Facebook page, attracted heavy traffic, making it one of the most watched events in the football calendar.

As the season ends, the soccer stars event will be a memorable one. The pictures of the event are now talk of the town in social media streets. Every fan would want to know what happened as the best of the local game were crowned.

— @NkosieLegend