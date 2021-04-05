The pain when a girl ghosts you…Siza Mdlongwa sings about friend’s experience

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL musician Siza Mdlongwa has released a single about the pain of a girl ghosting (ignoring) a guy titled Akasabamb’ifone.

The track features house/Amapiano musician Mzoe 7 and South Africa-based hip hop artiste J_Hack (real name Manuel Jabulane Ngwenya).

Produced by BAA Outstanding producer nominee, Neshville, the tune is laced with pop-fusion elements. It was released over the weekend and is available on Audiomack and other digital platforms.

Mdlongwa said the track was inspired by life experiences of a friend who was pained after the lady he courted and seemingly agreed, went awol and started ignoring his calls.”The inspiration of this song came after a friend of mine fell in love with a girl who later started to ignore his calls. We laughed about it and my creative juices hit me to come up with a song for fun,” he said.

“Mzoe 7 heard the song from one of the guys who helped me with keyboards and he showed interest. He insisted that he wanted to be part of the project and I roped him in. As for J_Hack, we met in 2019 when I had a gig in South Africa. Since then, we’d been in touch,” said Mdlongwa.

He said plans are underway to approach Rasquesity of Keaitse Films to shoot the visuals of the single which will be released alongside his upcoming album. – @mthabisi_mthire