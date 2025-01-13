The past can never be buried… Bulawayo man arrested for murder he committed 15 years ago

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

IN a dramatic turn of events, a 39-year-old man has been apprehended for his alleged involvement in a 2010 murder.

The incident unfolded during a brazen robbery at a local bottle store, where he and his accomplices unleashed violence, leading to the tragic death of a patron.

On 14 April 2010, Peter Sithole (35) was enjoying a beer with others at a local bottle store when three armed men including the accused burst in.

They fired shots into the ceiling and the crowd while bellowing orders for patrons to lie on the ground. Amid the pandemonium Peter Sithole was fatally shot.

After the shooting, the aggressors leapt over the counter, making off with the till containing R528, as well as speakers and an amplifier. They also stole two cell phones before fleeing the scene.

One of the aggressors, Thabani Solomon Mahlaba was apprehended in Zvishavane on 24 April 2010, following a shootout with detectives. He subsequently led authorities to his residence, where they seized two pistols, speakers, and an amplifier, linking him to the crime.

Fifteen years after the crime, detectives received a tip on 11 January 2025, that the accused was planning a secret visit to his in-laws’ home in Nkulumane, Bulawayo, prompting police to act swiftly and apprehend him.

In an official Press Statement Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said, “A search was carried out in his white Toyota Mark X resulting in the recovery of a black pellet pistol and a silver flip knife. He was also found in possession of a valid Zimbabwean plastic drivers’ license with his portrait in the name of Ryan Ncube.

“Same was interviewed about the whereabouts of his co-accused Shadreck Zvigo and he mentioned that he last saw him during the commission of the murder offence.”

She appreciated members of the public for supplying information that led to the arrest of the accused person.

“We also warn the public that no matter how long one plans to flee after committing an offence, they should bear in mind that the long arm of the law will finally catch up with them.

“The accused person thought that he is clever by running away for 15 years not knowing that his case is still pending as they say ‘Icala aliboli.’ We urge members of the public to desist from violent conduct as this lead to unnecessary loss of lives. We appeal to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Shadreck Zvigo to visit any nearest police station.”