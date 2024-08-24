The Phenomenal Miss Tee – meet the person behind one of the most captivating voices on radio

Rashid Mhlanga

She`s a creative, bubbly human being! Big on life, a radiant light in the radio and television world.

A shining beacon of passion and dedication that lights up the airwaves.

Khulumani FM’s Ithumeleng Thokozani Mkandla a.k.a. Miss Tee’s unwavering commitment and refreshing creativity in crafting engaging broadcasts is extraordinary.

She is a master storyteller, spinning tales that mesmerize and motivate listeners near and far.

Miss Tee’s attention to detail, paired with her artistic touch, adds a special and enchanting element to each programme she produces. With her contagious enthusiasm and relentless work ethic, she raises the bar for radio & television, leaving a lasting impact on all who tune in.

Miss Tee was born on 11 February in 1994 at Prince Marina Hospital in Gaborone, Botswana.



She did her Primary education at Mgqikika Primary School in Bulawayo between 2000 and 2006, then went for her Junior Certificate studies at George Silundika High School from 2007 to 2008. Miss Tee Mkandla went back to Botswana for her Ordinary Level from 2009 to 2010 where she continued to excel with flying colurs. Life in the Tswana nation was quite unique, there was no electricity in the part of town where they lived and the only source of power they had was a battery which powered lights & a small radio which aired the local stations much to her delight.

That experience ignited an idea of being on radio but it was stifled because there was no way pursue the passion. The vibrant radio presenter attributes the birth of brand Miss Tee to Khulumani FM. “Miss Tee was born because of Khulumani FM, I did not know that deep within uThoko there was such a brand,“ she said.



Her journey in the broadcasting fraternity began in 2017 when she was working for a supermarket in Bulawayo, a colleague who always complimented her ‘superb radio voice’, informed her of auditions taking place at ZBC Montrose studios. She teamed up with her artist friend, and, they walked more than 6 kilometres from Nketa 9 to the studios because they had no transport money.

A total of 536 people auditioned. Only 35 people were chosen from the first round. Ultimately 10 people made the final list for the pool of presenters and she was on it.

Five years later, she auditioned to present the Good Morning at the same radio station and got the part.

Her eyes lighting up, Miss Tee told the chronicle it was one of the greatest moments in her life.



“I was thrilled to score that big for it was a major win for me and I`m so thankful for it. It has been a learning curve for me, a true blessing!”

Growing up Miss Tee had desired to be an astronaut because she was excited with the idea of being in space, discovering & interacting with extraterrestrial beings, if they existe. She always entertained the idea of being famous for something, even though she was unsure what she would be known for. At one time she considered acting but she is a shy person, never had she imagined that one day she would be in front of a camera reading the news or broadcasting on radio.

Her mother, Mrs Silungeni Mkandla, told this publication that Miss Tee has been exceptional since she was a toddler. “Back in Primary School, Thoko was always bagging accolades for being the best student in class yearly.

“This brought joy to the family and as a parent, I am glad that she maintained a good reputation by adhering to the principles that have been embedded in her”, she said.



Miss Tee was nominated under the Outstanding Radio DJ category in 2021 for the RoilBAAs 5th edition. “This was three years into radio broadcasting, so being nominated alongside other radio personalities who have been in the game longer than her, was surreal she said. “Despite the fact that I did not win, the recognition itself was enough for me to celebrate and having my name being called out on stage as one of the nominees was just beautiful; I am truly grateful to all who voted for me!”

She has co-hosted various radio shows such as Jam Toast, Drive Time and The K. Lounge with Ex Da Voice who described her as `A rare gem with a peculiar heart of gold.”

Miss Tee has amassed a religious following because of her captivating skill set on air where she also mixes music live much to the delight of the listeners who adore her presence on the 95.0 frequency modulation. She commended artists who strive to release original compositions and respects those who honour the work of others, saying there is so much room for creativity to be shared.

Her father, Mr Ian Mkandla praised said Miss Tee has always been visionary.

He said, “uThoko has always been a well-groomed, focused & attentive child who exuded passion & diligence in all that she did, even from a tender age. I am a proud father who has a well-mannered daughter that’s very thoughtful of others.”

Her husband, Mr Mike Zikode, expressed gratitude and admiration for her “immaculate persona.” “Reflecting on the influence she has on the radio world and the lives she touches, I am filled with pride and respect for the exceptional woman that is Miss Tee. Her dedication, creativity, and unyielding spirit serve as a source of inspiration for all who are fortunate enough to know her.” He added with pride: “She is indeed, phenomenal.

“Beyond her professional skills, Miss Tee exudes warmth and kindness in all her interactions. Her genuine concern and empathy for her colleagues and audience create a welcoming and inclusive environment in the workplace. Whether offering a supportive ear, words of encouragement, or moments of laughter, she embodies the essence of unity and understanding that defines a true leader.”

Miss Tee implored those who desire to venture into media to simply pursue the dream.

“Go ahead and just do it. Get tutorials and learn more about it. Ensure that you stand out & do your level best,” she said. In a space where many great names have been engraved such as Morris Sifelani, Collin Harvey, Comfort Mbofana, Tsitsi Mawarire, Dave Emberton, Tony Friday, Ottis Fraser and Rumbie Katedza, Miss Tee has indeed carved her niche.