The Picnic Chill, a much-deserved treat for locals

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Following a hectic festive season and the much-dreaded month of January, residents from Bulawayo are set to unwind with an intimate picnic later this month.

A product of Wood Affair Events, the picnic will be held on the 28th of this month at The Barn with organisers hoping to make it a monthly outing.

“The Picnic Chill will be a monthly event. This will be the first edition and the main purpose is to afford people a chance to have a picnic at a conducive place,” said Mthulisi Moyo of Wood Affairs.

A surprise acoustic set has been lined up with the band set to play at sunset. Background music will also do the trick to keep the audience in good spirits as they enjoy the scenic views at the venue.

The event that will be cooler box friendly is set to kick off at 11AM.

Those attending have been advised to arrive early in order to secure a nice spot as space at the venue is limited.

“Dress the part – hats, shades, shorts, dresses are the dress code for the event, style it the way you please,” urged Moyo.

Attendees may also want to pack their swimsuits as there is a swimming pool open for everyone to use during the event.

Moyo said food and drink stalls will be available with the menu set to be issued before the event.

“This is a date for everyone in Bulawayo as we close off the month of January disease. Everyone deserves some time out, hence why we’ve organised the Picnic Chill for the people,” he said.