The power of collabos…when artistes, men of the cloth unite in song

RARELY do artistes and men of cloth meet for a musical gig, but in this case it was one of a kind.

The setting was the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall 3 in Bulawayo, where the Kingdom Empowerment Centre (KEC) hosted its Gospel Grand Finale which starred musical greats such as Mai Mwamuka, Michael Mahendere, Siza Mdlongwa and Vocal EX.

The purpose was not just to orgainise a gospel show. It was a function to sing and pray for national unity.

This was the mantra that was carried out recently in the City of Kings and Queens where Bulawayo and Harare artistes united with the clergy from Bulawayo and Harare to deliver sermons and songs.

The prayer could not even have come at a better time as the country gears up to the harmonised 2023 elections where people’s political indifferences will be at the core of attention.

The ZITF Hall 3 was filled to the brim, as artistes took turns to drop spiritually uplifting songs. In between the acts, pastors and prophet’s delivered sermons.

This Gospel Grand Finale was nothing but a marvel and was beyond a requested prayer for everyone as the turnout was above and beyond expectations.

Directed by Bulawayo renowned Pastor Tee, the praise and worship was led by Minister Voxie who warmed up the service followed by Bulawayo’s gospel music poster boy Siza Mdlongwa who in collaboration with Vocal X set the service on fire.

KEC Youth ministry was not to be left out as they ushered Pastor Hilton Moyo from FCK Ministries for offering time.

Minister Xolani and Jacob then took over to introduce the spirit of worship. Apostle Bangira introduced the word under the theme of revival with power and handed over the mic to Apostle Frank who left the congregants in awe.

Reverend Mhlanga took over and blessed the service with his ministration. After his ministration, the whole congregation stood in ovation to welcome Minister Mahendere who surpassed the expectations of the people with his extraordinary and powerful ministry.

Apostle Java took charge and gave life-orienting teachings as he opened the floor to the host Prophet Bruce Edwards, who spoke prophetic words and declarations to the people and ministered by the spirit of prophecy to some individuals.

Summing up the event was multi-award-winning gospel musician Mai Mwamuka who prayed for the country as well as for peace and harmonised elections before Pastor Shamiso closed the service.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Siza Mdlongwa said Prophet Edwards had set the bar high for the gospel fraternity to unite for a good cause.

“The Grand Finale has been one of the greatest moments of my career and l believe that it should be an eye opener to everyone in the gospel industry on the need to emulate such functions that unite artistes, prophets and the public.

“Working closely as one, we can surely help our country rise to greater heights, something that l am sure every citizen wishes for,” said Siza Mdlongwa.

Prophet Edwards said throughout the year they will roll our programmes that ensure that the power gospel artistes and prophets have been made one.

“As KEC we believe that unity should prevail in everyone’s daily operations and thus the coming up of the Grand Finale.

“We have platforms where gospel artistes can be able to make a living and for us, we will continue to ensure we host such events as the Grace of the Lord should be spread across not only in Bulawayo but Zimbabwe and the world at large,” said Prophet Edwards.

