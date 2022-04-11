The power of the blood

Ephesians 1 vs 7

“In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace”

When I was a child one of my favourite hymns was, “There is power, power, wonder-working power in the blood of the lamb…”

I would sing that song over and over again at the top of my voice.

I guess at that tender age I probably just loved the melody and the rhythm but when I hear the song now I truly understand and appreciate the significance and the amazing power of the blood and all that it has provided for us and how important it is for us to apply it in our daily lives.

Our salvation was purchased by the pure, uncontaminated, precious blood of the lamb, it was the only payment God accepted for our redemption. Jesus had to die on the cross, shed his blood and was resurrected with power.

Because of the blood we can come boldly into the presence of the Lord and we gained access to forgiveness, redemption, cleansing, healing, protection, deliverance, and authority over the devil.

The devil cannot touch that which is covered by the blood, it can break every chain and cleanse us from any encounter with the kingdom of darkness, without it we are defenceless.

When you put your faith in Christ and plead the blood of Jesus in prayer you release the power and God will move Heaven and earth to bring Jesus the reward of His suffering in your life.

Yes, there is power in the blood of Jesus and it shall never lose its power!

Be blessed