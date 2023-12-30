The PR stars of 2023…How they made it easy for the media to do its job

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

PUBLIC Relations (PR) is not just a fancy term for advertising or marketing. It is a vital skill and strategy for any individual or company that wants to communicate effectively with the public and the media. PR is about creating and maintaining a positive image, sharing important news or events and handling any negative situations that may arise. PR can take various forms, such as press releases, news conferences, interviews, social media posts or other venues.

The role of a PR person is crucial for any image-conscious organisation, as they are the ones who shape the public perception and reputation of their clients. A good PR person is as valuable as any senior director, while a bad PR person can cause more harm than good. Some organisations fail to recognise the importance of PR and treat it as a low-level or non-essential function. This can lead to disastrous consequences, especially when a crisis hits.

PR is different from advertising or marketing, as it is not meant to sell a product or service, but rather to inform, educate and persuade the public. PR can be used to mitigate negative events, but it can also backfire and make things worse if not done properly.

As the year 2023 comes to an end, Saturday Chronicle looks at the best 10 public relations practitioners or communicators who have made it easy for the media to do its job. These are the people who have shown professionalism, excellence and creativity in their work, and who have helped their stakeholders to be well informed. The list is not exhaustive, and there may be others who deserve recognition, but these are the ones who stood out for us.

Out of professional courtesy, we will not name the practitioners and organisations that made our job difficult. So, without further ado, here are our top 10 PR stars of 2023:

Daniel Nemukuyu

The Judiciary Services Commission (JSC) spokesperson, a former colleague at The Herald, has proven himself to be a reliable and competent source of information for the media and the public. He has overcome his initial hesitation and has become more confident and responsive in his role. He has shared important news and updates about the judiciary, and has also provided guidance and advice to the journalists who cover the courts. He has maintained a professional and respectful relationship with the media, and has earned their trust and respect.

Nicky Dlamini

The former Zifa PR officer, who joined the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) this year, has done a remarkable job in restoring the credibility and reputation of the examinations body. She has handled the numerous exam leaks and scandals with tact and efficiency and has issued timely and clear press releases to inform the public and the media. She has not waited for the media to break the stories, but has taken the initiative to communicate proactively and transparently. She has also been accessible and helpful to the journalists who seek clarification or follow-up. She has shown professionalism and integrity in her work and has improved the image of Zimsec.

Dumisani Nsingo

The Hwange Local Board spokesperson, who joined from Sunday News, has faced the challenges of working for a new and inexperienced corporate entity, but has managed to navigate through the difficulties and establish a good rapport with the media. He has been careful not to release sensitive or unconfirmed information, but has also been prompt and honest in handling media enquiries. He has always followed up on his promises and has been courteous and respectful. He may be one PR officer who deserves more recognition and support from his organisation.

Thandiwe Mlobane

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) commissioner has become the voice of the anti-graft body, and has lived up to the Second Republic’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind. She has made it possible for journalists from all over the country to get comments or information on the operations of the commission and has not discriminated or delayed in responding to them. She has been proactive and transparent in communicating the activities and achievements of Zacc, and has also welcomed the recently appointed spokesperson, Simiso Mlevu, who has shown similar attributes.

Rodney Kiwa

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) deputy commissioner has ensured that the engagements with the media and the public have been inclusive and comprehensive. Kiwa, a linguist, has not made false or unrealistic promises, but has been reliable and consistent in his communication. He has always been available and co-operative at the agreed times and has never ignored or avoided any calls or messages. He has also provided critical and educative information on the electoral processes and procedures, especially during the August 23 and 24 harmonised elections, which was of great help to the electorate.

The secretary-general of the ruling Zanu-PF party has been easily accessible to the media, outlining key party positions either at provincial or national level. He even has a special opinion column in the Sunday News, which he uses to share his views and insights on politics, although he writes at a personal level. Whenever there is something to tell the masses, or some party programme, Mpofu makes it his duty to call the media and inform them. He also returns any calls that he misses and does not keep the media waiting or guessing.

Zimbabwe National Army

The organisation that does not really engage with civilians daily, but does a lot for the civilian population and equally has very important programmes of their own as part of its security mandate. The professionalism exhibited by the ZNA public relations department as an organisation, regardless of who is manning it at any given time, has always been top-notch. The department has been informative and helpful to the media and the public and has also been respectful and courteous. The department has also been involved in various social and humanitarian initiatives, such as disaster relief and community development.

Marjorie Munyonga

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) spokesperson, who is a true professional, has managed to keep the nation well informed on any water issues, particularly the critical matter of water levels in the country’s key dams that supply either drinking water or irrigation water. She has not been waiting for the media to get in touch with her, but has taken the initiative to update the Zinwa official website with such information. She is always ready to give any extra information when reached out by the media. It is that unsolicited yet crucial information about Zinwa works that sees her on our top three list.

Gabriel Masvora

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is spearheading the key Devolution and decentralisation programme, which is a priority in the National Development Strategy 1(NDS1), as well as the implementation of the “A Call to Action-No Compromise to Service Delivery” blueprint for local authorities, which was inaugurated by President Mnangagwa in November.

Another major task for the ministry is the traditional Chiefs-led Gukurahundi hearings. All these programmes require the support of the public and other key stakeholders. As the Director of Communications and Advocacy in the ministry, Masvora has been ensuring the flawless delivery of this information, he has been a ministerial star in terms of media handling.

Paul Nyathi

As the national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi has been a shining example in the communication sector in Zimbabwe. The ZRP as an organisation has been communicating with both the media and the public on all issues, positive or negative, political or non-political. It’s social media page on X, formerly twitter, is always up to date. Assistant Commissioner Nyathi has been steadfast in defending the organisation and naturally, providing information on behalf of the ZRP and is a role model to media personalities in Zimbabwe on what effective communication is all about.

At provincial level, ZRP Bulawayo and Midlands public relations departments also merit recognition, like loyal subordinates to their commander, if there is such a saying.

These are the people who have made an impact with their professional handling of the media in 2023, with their public relations skills and strategies. We commend them for their work and we wish them to keep shining in the future.