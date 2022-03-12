The pride of Zimnyama village…meet ambitious Muntuza and Sobancane

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

IN the thickets of Zimnyama, deep into Sikhulu Village by Malayinino area, a rural setup just outside Plumtree town lies an ambitious 14-year-old boy and his 43-year-old relative whose dream is to record music professionally.

Last year, the duo caught the attention of many with a track titled Inhliziyo Yami that shook the internet.

Questions arose as to who the youngster behind such controlling vocals and the man who was strumming the guitar so well despite him being blind was.

Their art was something that could not go unnoticed as even their faces showed how passionate they were and the hunger they had to become great musicians.

The 14-year-old, Aphiwe Surprise Moyo aka Muntuza and his relative Josphat Jikinya Ndebele aka Sobancane have only one dream. A dream to be supported financially in their career so that they can churn out good quality sounds. For Sobancane, the music genes have been running in his blood since he was a small child as he would create a guitar using cooking oil gallons.

Saturday Leisure caught up with the duo through Muntuza’s mother Busisiwe Ndlovu who gave a glimpse of the journey that the two music fanatics have embarked on.

“Muntuza was born on a rainy Sunday on December 16 in 2007. He grew up in a Christian family. His love for music was realised by our relative Sobancane who is a gem in playing the guitar. He spends the whole day at home due to visual impairment, but that has not stalled the immense talent he has,” said Ndlovu.

She said normally, Sobancane keeps himself busy by playing the guitar with kids from the village singing along, something that later led to the realisation of Aphiwe’s talent.

“Sobancane realised Muntuza’s talent and they sent me a recording which at first, I rubbed off as I didn’t take them seriously.

Surprisingly, my friend and colleague, Prosperity who’s doing poetry told me that the kid could sing and advised me to do something about it.

“He sent the recording to one of the Plumtree arts promoters Handsome ‘Handy’ Sibanda who liked the duo’s art and the rest was put in his hands,” said Ndlovu.

Handy said the talent expressed by Muntuza and Sobancane ultimately touched a soft spot in his heart.

“A video clip of the duo singing the song Inhliziyo Yami that they recorded using a phone was sent to me. I instantly fell in love with it and linked up with Muntuza’s mother who told me where her son schooled,” said Handy.

He said he embarked on a mission to hunt for the new talent and at first, hit a brick wall as Muntuza had not attended school on that particular day.

“The following day, I managed to meet up with him and we drove to see Sobancane who told me how they meet up after school daily to produce music. When I asked for the help that they wanted, they said they wanted a recording deal, mostly for the track Inhliziyo Yami although they pointed out that they had quite a number of tracks.”

Handy said he, later on, shot a video clip of the song which garnered momentum on social media and even got to knock on the doors of South Africa’s Big Nuz member Mampintsha and other diasporans.

Muntuza, a Form 2 pupil at Ivimila High School said his focus on education is not being derailed as he is able to juggle both.

“My plans are to complete school and as I always say to my mother, my dream is to make music. I’m glad that they understand and have made peace with that. I have faith I will grow as a musician but this can only be possible if we’re assisted,” said Muntuza.

Sobancane concurred and highlighted that as a person living with a disability, his last hope lies on the strings of the guitar.

“My plans are to grow in the music industry if given enough support financially so I can be able to record songs. I cannot work because of my situation and only the talent that I was born with can make me survive,” said Sobancane.

UK-based Muziokuthula Moyo who hails from St Anna in Kezi, Maphisa is now managing the duo. She said she is willing to give them a chance to achieve their dreams.

“My plan with Sobancane and Aphiwe is to promote their music, whichever way I can. I wish to see them grow in music and earn from izithukuthuku zabo.

“I just applied for a promoters’ certificate in Zimbabwe under the name Muzim Productions and it’s been a month waiting for approval, but we were told we can start to sign new artistes.

“My dream is to promote up-and-coming artistes and give them a chance to record their music and promote their talent. I’m not going to do this only for Aphiwe and Sobancane as I wish to help more up-and-coming artistes,” said Moyo.

She said the track Inhliziyo Yami has been launched and is available on major online stores such as Distrokid and Spotify as they want to monetise the content.

The duo went on to call on individuals and corporates to look in their direction and show them some love. – @mthabisi_mthire