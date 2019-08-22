The Queen’s Dineo paid lobola for Solo

For the first time, The Queen’s Dineo and artistes Zothile “Solo” Langa who are preparing for their second white wedding opened up about their relationship.

Dineo revealed that she had to pay lobola to Solo’s ancestors.

“A message was conveyed to me through a dream, saying we first had to get our ancestors acquainted with each other, this would, in turn, help them co-exist peacefully going forward,”

The Langas also revealed that they are both called to be traditional healers and that is the foundation that has made their relationship sacred.

They shared how important their ancestors and their callings were to the process and for those reasons they both paid lobola for each other to avoid friction between the two sides of their ancestral families.

Meanwhile, The River actress Sindi Dlathu warns against a skincare company that is using her face and brand to sell skincare products.

In the age of social media, fraudster companies illegally use celeb images to endorse their products and services without permission and recently, actress Sindi Dlathu is a victim of that. The powerhouse says this was brought to her attention and she is now taking the necessary measures to protect her image rights.—Dailysun.