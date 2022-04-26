The return of Club263

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO’s premier nightclub, Club263 is set to reopen its doors on Thursday after being closed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When it comes to lifestyle and entertainment in Bulawayo, the name Club263 will surely pop up and with the official reopening of the entertainment hub, revellers are in for a treat.

Under the theme “Nightlife Redefined” Club263 is set to strengthen its motto; “Get used to choice.” Patrons will get to enjoy music from DJs and live bands as well as have a pool to choose from when it comes to the menu.

The establishment’s spokesperson Obama said the reopening of Club263 showed continued improvement and a new dawn.

“Covid-19 tried to knock us down, but I’m glad to let patrons know that with a renewed vigour, we are reopening our doors to them and the service is better than ever.

We’ll open from midday till the night and entertainment lovers will enjoy the new experience with us,” said Obama.

He said patrons must expect finger- licking traditional and Western cuisines while cascading beverages will top off the experience in the establishment.

“We’ll also have themed nights where we’ll have different local artistes performing. The gist is to promote local creatives and give them a platform to showcase what they do best.

Sports lovers will watch all of their favourite teams on our television sets while enjoying good food and music.”

The place will also herald a new beginning in the nightclubs and bars industry via the famous shisha pipe with different flavours at patrons’ disposal.

A visit to the revamped club showed the installation of state-of-the-art equipment including new disco lights and furniture where patrons will sit comfortably. – @eMKlass_49