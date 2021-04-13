The return of Her Wednesday’s venue changed…event to be streamed live on YIT Facebook page

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE venue for the return of Her Wednesday’s tomorrow afternoon has been shifted from Signature bar to a new venue, Youth for Innovation Trust (YIT) offices (First floor east wing Forestry Commission Building).

R’n’B songstress Helen Nyati will be the first act to headline Her Wednesday’s, an event which spotlights young women in art that will be making its first physical event since induced lockdowns last year.

The event will also be streamed live on YIT Facebook page as from 3pm.

The event was initiated in 2019 through a collaboration between YIT and Umahlekisa Comedy Club. Some of the artistes that graced the platform are Qeqe Mntambo, Novuyo Seagirl, Lee McHoney, Charmaine Mudau and Mimmie Tarukwana.

Since the suspension of arts events last year, the event was held virtually under the Loziba Movement on YIT social media pages.

YIT managing director, Thando Gwinji said the venue has been changed and therefore they will utilise more the online space.

“We have had to change the venue due to unforeseen circumstances that will also see limitation of attendees.

“With that in mind, we are going to stream live the Her Wednesday’s which are meant to give the young women a space to dialogue with her community.”

She said the audiences will get to appreciate to Helen Nyati, an up-and-coming R’n’B artiste who is managing to stay relevant and make the genre appreciated locally.

On her part, Helen said she will use the opportunity to interact with the community and hopefully establish new followers as she readies to drop her debut album next month. @mthabisi_mthire