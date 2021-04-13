The return of Her Wednesday’s

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

R’n’B songstress Helen Nyati is set to headline Her Wednesday’s, an event which spotlights young women in art that will be making its return tomorrow at Signature Bar in Bulawayo.

The event was initiated in 2019 through a collaboration between Youth for Innovation Trust (YIT) and Umahlekisa Comedy Club. Some of the artistes that graced the platform are Qeqe Mntambo, Novuyo Seagirl, Lee McHoney, Charmaine Mudau and Mimmie Tarukwana.

Since the suspension of arts events last year, the event was held virtually under the Loziba Movement on YIT social media pages.

Now, the physical event is returning with the help of the plug of the city’s entertainment industry, arts promoter – Dalu Vodloza who is now managing Signature restaurant.

YIT managing director, Thando Gwinji said it is all systems go for tomorrow’s event that kicks off at 3PM.

“The event came after the realisation that there were a lot of young women in art koBulawayo with some, award-winning yet they were not known in their communities.

“Her Wednesday’s was therefore initiated to give the young women a space to dialogue with her community. The event on Wednesday will be open to a few selected members of the community on a first come first serve basis.”

He said those in attendance will get to appreciate to Helen Nyati, an up-and-coming R’n’B artiste who is managing to stay relevant and make the genre appreciated locally.

On her part, Helen said she will use the opportunity to interact with the community and hopefully establish new followers as she readies to drop her debut album next year. – @mthabisi_mthire