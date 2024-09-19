The ripple effect of Gemma Griffiths’ support on Tojey Blox’s new song

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO musician Tojey Blox has experienced a significant boost in his career following the support of his latest single, “Thatha Lah,” by renowned artiste Gemma Griffiths.

In the Instagram post, the “Ndichatarisa” hitmaker suggests Tojey Blox’s song as a must-listen for listeners, offering mileage to the Bulawayo artiste.

This unexpected support has propelled Blox into the spotlight, showcasing the power of collaboration and community in the music industry.

When Griffiths shared “Thatha Lah” on her Instagram, Blox was taken aback.

“I felt incredibly special! I had spent the whole day offline, so when I finally logged on and saw the notifications flooding in, I couldn’t believe it. The support from Gemma was overwhelming,” he recalled.

For an emerging artiste, such validation from a prominent figure can be transformative, igniting passion and determination.

Griffiths, known for her chart-topping hits and influence in the Zimbabwean music scene, has been a beacon of inspiration for many.

Blox noted that her endorsement has fueled his drive, stating, “Gemma is one of the biggest artistes in Zimbabwe, and her support has given me hope that I can achieve great things in my music career.”

This sentiment reflects a growing trend where established artistes uplift their peers, creating a supportive ecosystem within the industry.

Blox and Griffiths met briefly in June, but he was struck by her humility and kindness.

“I found Gemma to be one of the humblest people I’ve ever met,” he shared, indicating that their brief interaction left a lasting impression.

The success of, “Thatha Lah” has also been bolstered by Blox’s collaboration with Zambian artiste Serah K and 2023 National Zimdancehall Cup Clash winner Mbida D.

Organised by Shanyai Events, the collaboration exemplifies the potential of cross-border partnerships in music.

Blox described the creative process as seamless, allowing him to merge different genres and reach wider audiences.

“Our collaboration allowed me to express myself uniquely and creatively,” he explained.

This fusion of styles marks a shift in Blox’s musical direction, moving from hip hop and Amapiano to a more diverse sound that reflects his growth as an artiste.

As Blox looks to the future, he emphasized the importance of international collaborations for Zimbabwean artistes aspiring for global recognition.

“Working with diverse artistes opens up new opportunities and increases visibility, helping us shine on a global stage,” he remarked.

This perspective highlights a critical aspect of the modern music landscape, where boundaries are being blurred, and cultural exchanges are becoming increasingly relevant.

With the momentum generated by Griffiths’ support and his collaborative efforts, Tojey Blox, known for his song, “Power” stands on the cusp of a promising career.

As he continues to navigate the complexities of the music industry, one thing is clear: the support of established artistes like Gemma Griffiths can create waves of opportunity for emerging talents. –

Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu