The Rise of Dylan Pragji: Bulawayo’s young racing prodigy on the fast track to success

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THEY say it takes a combination of raw talent and the right guidance to become a successful race car driver. For Dylan Pragji, a rising star from Bulawayo, having a mentor with a motor racing background has been instrumental in his journey. With the support and expertise of his mentor, Dylan is well-positioned to make a significant impact on the racing circuit.

The 18-year-old prodigy, who has the motor racing world at his feet, has been a part of the racing world since birth.

His father, Darren Pragji, is a racing icon, and the champion teenager looks to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Drawing inspiration from his father, he has also had the likes of Darren Winterboer guiding him since the start of his journey.

Dylan has been involved in motorsport with his father, always working on his cars, helping in the pits during race days, loading the race cars on and off the trailers, and never missing a race.

It is no surprise that at just the age of 18, he is now considered one of the best drivers around.

He started racing at the age of 15 in 2021 when he was given a special dispensation licence to compete on the Zimbabwe National Circuits. As a show of his unwavering talent, his first-ever race car was self-built, which he started working on two years prior to getting on the course.

“I have been participating in motor racing from the age of 15 but have been part of this racing world from the day I was born. My dad, Darren Pragji, has been in motorsport, and this is where my passion and interest started. I’m deeply grateful to my mentor, Darren Winterboer, who has been with me since the beginning and has taught me so much along the way.

“My first race car was my self-built Toyota Starlet Stock 1 300cc, which I started guiding at the age of 13, given to me by Mr Ian Howden. I was then given a special dispensation licence to compete from the age of 15 on the Zimbabwe National Circuits,” said Dylan.

It only took the teenage sensation one year to win his first professional championship. Having gotten onto the circuit in 2021, the following years proved fruitful for him, dominating and claiming accolades both in his hometown Bulawayo and in Harare.

He still recalls the first time he officially joined the racing world.

“My first professional race was a mixed feeling of nerves and excitement to finally be out on that track among the many drivers in different categories. My race career started in 2021 in the Class D 1 400cc category, in which I placed second overall in the Championship season. In the 2022 season, I went on to win the championship.

“In the 2023 season, I moved up to the 2 000cc Saloon Car Category with my VW Polo 6R, and my highlights of the year included Harare races, winning the One Hour Endurance event for the Class B Category on the day as well as the sprint races. In Bulawayo, for the John Love Race Day, Class B first place was awarded to me.

“The season ended with two back-to-back wins again in Harare and Bulawayo before the final event of the year, the three-hour endurance race in December, where I came second in Class B in the sprint races. I also raced my second VW Polo 6R Turbo in the three-hour endurance race, winning the BT Category, which was a highlight of the day and season,” he said.

For his 2023 season, Dylan was awarded three prestigious wins: the 2023 Champion for the 2 000cc Saloon Cars, the 2023 Champion of Champions Four Wheels, and the 2023 Champion of Champions Overall for the season.

His racing exploits at such a young age saw him get an invite to participate in South Africa with Toyota Gazoo Racing, where he has been driving the GR86 throughout circuits in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, and East London.

The invitation came at the beginning of the 2024 season, and his next race will be in mid-October at Zwartkops. Dylan feels honoured to have been able to achieve so much at such a young age.

“The feeling has been awesome, and I’m thankful to my family for everything they have done for me to get me to where I am in my career,” he said.

He is now dreaming big and believes that staying focused on his goals will push him.

“For 2025, my goal is to be part of the South African Touring Cars Supacup in the South African National Championship. It will be an honour and privilege to be part of this series. When I’m racing, I focus on my race strategy, to be alert and consistent, to be positive in what I am doing, and to push my boundaries outside my comfort zone,” he said.

Dylan’s story is synonymous with that of every other sports personality. The journey will never be complete without hurdles occurring along the way. So early into his career, he suffered a number of setbacks, but his zeal to succeed and achieve more kept him going.

“With all sports, there come challenges, and it’s the same with motorsport. I have had learning curves, lost races, and sometimes not finished races due to mechanical issues. I also had an unfortunate accident in my first South African international race at Zwartkops in 2023, which ended my race day on the first lap out after qualifying third on the grid.

“Even with these setbacks, there is something to learn from races and the experiences on the day. If you are an aspiring motor racer, always remember to keep chasing your dreams and don’t let other people put you down or stop you from achieving your goals! Learn from any setback and use it to fuel your passion more to improve on yourself daily,” he said.

The youngster will be out showcasing his talent once again today in drag races at the Bulawayo Motoring Club. He has called on all race lovers in Bulawayo to come in numbers and enjoy an exhilarating event from highly talented drivers.

“Come and support all the drivers! It’s going to be an exciting day, and I will show you a good day no matter what happens,” he said.

Today will be another time that motorsport enthusiasts in the city will be treated to an exhilarating show from Dylan and other talented drivers.

