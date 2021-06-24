The rise of Gwanda actress, Queen Noe

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

DRIVEN by the need to grow her art, Gwanda actress, Queen Noe (real name Nondulo Ngwenya) is a woman on a mission of reviving the film sector in the Matabeleland region.

The actress who ventured into the film industry professionally in 2017 is known for her role as Mastanda on Madlela comic. She is back in the country from South Africa and has vowed to stay put as she grows her brand.

Recently, she successfully took part in the inaugural Miss Gwanda Culture as the pageant’s host. She showed that she had the power of controlling an audience to her liking.

Queen Noe who said acting runs in her veins said she wants to change the face of drama skits in the country.

“I’ve always loved acting since my high school days. I broke into the acting industry when I acted on Madlela’s skits as Mastanda and on Bafo as Nomvula. After that, I got nominated for the Bulawayo Arts Awards in 2017.

“However, I had to take a break from the arts scene in order to focus on my work and small business as a mother of two kids,” said Queen Noe.

She said now she is back and is working with popular comedian, Madam Boss’ husband, Ngoni Munetsiwa on a drama titled Muntu kaMhofu that is airing on the Talent Hub Facebook page.

“My decision to return home was due to the need to pursue my art career. Acting is something I love so I desperately needed to pursue this passion. I’m glad to be working with Ngoni Munetsiwa on Muntu kaMhofu, a drama skit that’s all about fun, the daily happenings in life from love relationships to people’s way of living.

“It also seeks to break the barrier that Harare promoters do not support people from Matabeleland,” she said.

So far, two episodes of Muntu kaMhofu have been aired and it is quite an interesting production due to the energy from the cast. – @mthabisi_mthire