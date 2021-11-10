The rise of Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

GWANDA-based up-and-coming musician Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho (real name Nkosiphile Ketumile Dewa) has upped his game after recently dropping an international standard video for the track Ngiyavuma.

The visuals with a largely traditional affair were shot at Nswazi, Madlindevu Village in Gwanda district by fast-growing film production company iWonder visuals and directed by Motion Culture.

The track that features Zhezhingtonz was produced by DJ Drumz and Lance Hebron.

Said Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho: “Through the track Ngyavuma I wanted to show that I have grown in the industry and am able to produce high-quality videos that meet standards of regionally-acclaimed music television stations like Trace and Channel O.

“The track talks about how a young man has agreed that he has fallen in love with a lady and she should also accept the courting request and that also the family members should give us blessings,” said Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho.

Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho said he is now working on his second album which he is yet to name. He hopes to release it next year on Valentine’s Day. – @mthabisi_mthire