The rise of musician cum hospitality player Hills Mat

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

JUGGLING two careers concurrently is something that many fail to accomplish but for one Maqazimpilo Hillary Mathema, this is just an easy task as he is a musician and also a restaurant manager.

As a ‘jack of double trades,’ Hills Mat as many know him, is excelling in both instances in the hospitality industry he has at one point been named Restaurant Manager of the Year award at the Caterer Middle East Awards for his role at the F&B manager of Frevo at Fairmont The Palm, Dubai.

Musically, the Gweru-born and Bulawayo-bred artiste is slowly coming of age as he is using his free time to create a musical brand out of the much-known hospitality flair attached to him.

Hills Mat said he was inspired to pursue art by his brother Nkumbulo who is a musician. He said he is doing just that and has a project in place set for release by mid-year.

“Professionally I am in hospitality management and finding the time to work on music is hard but when I do it’s rewarding. For a while I almost let my dream go to be a musician but I recently soldiered on with my single Eh Nr Jee getting a lot of likes as people can relate to it.

“I have an EP to be released titled Eh Nr Jee and has eight tracks namely the title track, Knjlo Knjlo! Hilling is hard, Secreto, Looking 4Love, Those Times, Skandalas (Dub Set) and Skandalas,” he said.

Hills Mat said the production is filled with a number of themes, most notably his life journey.

“The forthcoming musical masterpiece transcends the ordinary, skillfully navigating the intricate tapestry of soundscapes. This ground-breaking album, a sonic kaleidoscope, effortlessly melds the pulsating beats of house, the soulful rhythms of R&B, the infectious groove of Amapiano, and the gritty edge of hip-hop elements.

“Immerse yourself in the chronicles of Hills’ life, as each note becomes a vivid brushstroke, painting poignant memories of love discovered, lost, and fervently yearned for. This musical odyssey is not merely an album; it’s a symphony of emotions that captures the very essence of the human experience. Brace yourself for a transformative journey through the captivating soundscape of Hills’ life, where the past, present, and future converge in a harmonious crescendo of melody and meaning,” said Hills Mat.

