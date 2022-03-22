The rise of Pastor Barak

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

SLOWLY and surely, the heavens are smiling down on the man of the cloth Pastor Barak as his music career is flourishing.

The gospel artiste is unstoppable and reminds many of the heydays of Baba Charamba and Blessing Shumba among others.

His dominance has been shown through the Wavuma video that is doing well on the national broadcaster ZBCtv.

The visuals have been showcased on programmes that include The Beat, Zitshisa Zinjalo Alumbwe Leza and on The Zone. It has been number one position for the past two months on The Zone programme.

Not stopping there, the track Qina has also stood the test of time by being on the number one spot for five consecutive weeks on Khulumani FM’s Gospel Top 10 chart show.

Said Pastor Barak: “It is my wish that this album becomes a good foundation so that I’m able to make a difference to my society once my brand is valued. I’m overwhelmed by the support from the public. Recently I did a program titled Ingoma ebantwini/Nziyo muvanhu/ Songs to the people” in Bulawayo where I was interacting with people and introducing myself to the public.

“My songs are still surviving on Gospel Chart shows. I used to think that my support comes from Bulawayo but discovered that I’m getting support nationally,” he said.

“Anytime from now, I might have an opportunity to play on One Gospel Channel. To give back to the community, this coming Saturday, I’ll be donating some few items to one of our orphanages in Bulawayo.” – @mthabisi_mthire