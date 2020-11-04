The rise of RnB musician Ziee Xayn

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THERE is a 24-year-old artiste the nation should look out for as he is out to redefine the country’s RnB genre.

In Bulawayo, Helen Nyati remains one of the few artistes focusing on the genre with Ziee Xayn coming to the party to assist her.

Based in the city’s Matsheumhlophe suburb, Ziee Xayn’s (born Zibusiso Moyo) music is all about touching souls in different ways.

“My music has been touching people differently helping some deal with depression. Some just enjoy the flow and the depth of the lyrics,” Ziee Xayn said.

The musician broke into the music scene in 2019 after releasing his first mixtape titled Gold in January. The mixtape had nine songs namely Call, Cry a river, Makhumalo, Nomalanga, Pablo, Don’t waste my time, Ain’t no love, Jika and Thando.

His manager, Thembelihle Moyo said in order to grow Ziee Xay’s brand, he has worked with established artistes among them Asaph, Muse and MC Chita.

He is now working on his debut album. Listening to one of his recent song’s titled Az’phelelanga, it was clear the artiste showed his creativity by adapting to the international sound. The track is being played on some radio stations.

“It’s safe to say Bulawayo has dropped its bomb. Ziee Xyan will be dropping a track titled Sophumelela ft Asaph and Ishmael Ksoon,” said Moyo.

If you haven’t heard about the artiste, it is time you search him on various digital platforms. – @mthabisi_mthire