The rise of singer, dancer Noreen Moria

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

WHEN the much-hyped Big Boys Party featuring South African artistes, Cassper Nyovest, NaakMusiQ and duo Amaroto flopped, Bulawayo singer and dancer Noreen Moria (real name Nokuthaba Makwelo) came to the party.

She says she now believes that she has more to offer and is ready to take her craft even across the Limpopo River. Moira who has three songs that are available on YouTube, has been to Esigodini, Harare, Gwanda and Hwange. She has set her sights on Masvingo where she will be a supporting act for hip-hop artiste, Voltz JT this Friday.

The Badass singer said she is ready for more exposure hence she will not miss such opportunities.

“The forthcoming Liquid Gardens show in Masvingo shows that the stage has grown bigger for me. I feel there’s a need for me to work even harder and put more effort because exposure is very crucial,” said Moira.

The singer who is widely known for her raunchy dance moves and scanty outfits, promised new surprise projects that she hopes to release before the end of this month.

“There’s music coming up with one of the talented guys who’s trending in Bulawayo right now. It should be out before the 30th of April. I can’t really disclose full details right now, but what I can assure fans is that the project will be massive,” she said.

The Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Nasty C-inspired artiste, promised to put her name in the history books with a historic performance on Friday.

“On Friday, we’re making history in Masvingo, period!”

Moira started dancing when she was in secondary school in Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb.

She was part of the group Whine Queens and has in the past said she wants to take over the scene.