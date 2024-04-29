The rise of Sista X: Versatile artiste making waves in hip-hop and poetry

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Born and raised in Bulawayo, Mercy Dhliwayo, known professionally as Sista X, is an emerging talent redefining the boundaries of female Hip-Hop, creative writing, and poetry.

As a co-founder of the Slam Emporium PLK, she has been instrumental in fostering a spoken word community in Polokwane, South Africa, where she is currently based.

Formerly performing under the moniker Xtreme Sanity, Sista X has graced stages across Zimbabwe, South Africa, Uganda, and Sweden, with notable appearances at the Polokwane Literary Fair and the Intwasa Festival.

In a recent interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Sista X delved into her journey and the collaborative projects that have marked her career.

“I’ve been featured on a variety of projects, including the ‘UN World Trade Organisation 2013 Mixtape’ with artistes from Zimbabwe and Zambia, and ‘The African FemMc’s Vol 1 Mixtape’ showcasing female rappers from across Africa. I’ve also contributed to several regional compilations in South Africa, which include artistes from the Limpopo Region and female spoken word and hip-hop artists,” Sista X shared.

Her debut album, “The X Agenda”, released in 2019, blended spoken word with rap and featured an array of producers and artistes from Zimbabwe and South Africa’s underground scenes. The album was mainly recorded with Zimbabwean producer 6ixBeats and included tracks from various other producers such as BA7, Aspya, and Blaq Panther.

Sista X’s collaborations extend across a diverse group of artistes, including Joel Karabo Elliott, Mose Art, and Kabz (Kabelo Makota), enriching her musical versatility.

Her latest single, “Elements” is the first release from her upcoming EP, set to drop in winter (June/July). The track, featuring South African neo soul/Afro-pop artist Bloq (Molebatsi Juda Mokoena), explores themes of female empowerment and autonomy.

“‘Elements’ acknowledges and embraces female sexuality and sensuality, asserting the female ability to take charge in courtships and be autonomous yet supportive in relationships, challenging traditional societal expectations,” she explained.

With this upcoming EP, Sista X aims to cement her place in the industry, promising to deliver a project that showcases her growth and authority as an artiste. – @mthabisi_mthire