The rise of Street King

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THERE is a new kid on the block in the form of hip-hop musician Street King (real name Takudzwa Mariba) who feels that his time to make his debut appearance in the music industry has come.

Introducing himself through a track titled Ride or Die that features songstress CMK, Street King has shown that the rap industry is in safe hands.

Listening to his lyrics and watching the picturesque visuals, one can tell that Street King is here to dictate the tune in the streets if he keeps the momentum.

An upcoming single titled Man Enough featuring Redbee is set to be released in the coming weeks.

The artiste who is still finding his feet in the industry decided to rope in the services of reigning Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards Outstanding Producer Neshville so that he churns out quality music that could find its way to the radio airwaves.

Street King said he felt it was time he got out of his shell and try a hand in music.

“I’m a hip-hop artiste but I’d been doubting myself until I met Neshville. So far we’ve recorded two singles which are due to get be released in the coming weeks,” said Street King.

He said he is also going to tap into the visual space as he is going to release one of the singles with a video shot by Afri Art who are known for their exquisite visuals. – @mthabisi_mthire