The rise of The Whole Tribe

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE music industry in Bulawayo is in safe hands if the latest offerings from its creatives are anything to go by.

Such artistes who have amazed the nation with powerful releases are hip-hop duo The Whole Tribe who marked their presence on the scene through a song titled Incwadi.

The Whole Tribe is a combination of fast-rising musicians Alacai (born Alex Ayanda Marowa) and Mokays (real name Moses Kamanga).

The group was initially formed in 2017 by Alacai, Mokays, Tony_G, Lain & Trent before Tony and Lain & Trent pulled out in 2019.

The song Incwadi took position 19 on the Skyz Metro FM Top 20 Music chart last Saturday and is likely to rise through the numbers over this week.

“The song is an expression of brotherly love from a brother to another brother of his own, who is based in South Africa and has been there for a couple of years. Hence, the song expresses how much the brother misses his sibling,” said Alacai.

He said the music video was shot in Makokoba, 5th Street, Bulawayo and depicts how a brother misses his sibling.

Alacai is a Bulawayo-based music artiste(rapper/vocalist), actor, and keyboardist. He said he fell in love with music at a tender age as he liked to sing at church and home with his mother.

At the age of 16, he started composing his lyrics and songs, thus getting inspiration from different types of genres. It is however unfortunate that he never got an opportunity to record his work. Alacai never stopped pursuing his passion, Henceforth, he teamed up with his childhood friends in 2017, to form a Quartet called The Whole Tribe which he hopes will help him escalate his career.

Mokays is a professional rapper, singer and actor from Makokoba.

His passion for music began at an early age being heavily influenced by popular musicians such as Usher Raymond, Chris Brown and the local star Winky D.

Mokays exercised his vocals through singing at the Sunday school choir, little did he know he would develop his talent into professional songwriting.

In the year 2015 he wrote some songs, however, lacked the confidence to record presuming that people would not like his work.

Flash forward to 2017 around November, Mokays alongside his childhood friends joined forces to embark on a proper music journey, thus, becoming a hip-hop group called The Whole Tribe.