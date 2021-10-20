The rise of Thembani, from rapper to gospel musician

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

IT has been a norm for many musicians who start their career as teens that they are pressured into the rap genre and only change when the actual calling comes.

This has been the case of Thembani Norman Ndlovu aka Thembani who started off as a rapper and when he was called to the house of the Lord, his music taste was to change to gospel.

With over five years in the industry, he has finally managed to drop his debut gospel single.

“Growing up, I’ve always loved music, but it never seemed like something that I could actually do as I only sang in private. I started off as a backup singer at primary school for a friend of mine, Tatenda Muswaka before I learnt to breakdance while in high school,” said Thembani.

He said they started a music group called Venom which was unofficially signed by a stable called Nicebeat Records.

Having found a new home in the church, Thembani was part of an acapella group called Combined talents before he joined the vibrant and popular Vocal Ex in 2017. Shortly after that, he joined Harvest House International and was part of Harvest Music Super Choir.

“I participated in writing one of the songs in the album called Zishabalale which was sung by Absalom Ndlovu. Now I’ve launched my music career with a single called Tshizy Gospel. It’s a gospel track about submission to the will of God and acknowledging that he knows best.

“I’m also working on a new project that intimately touches on our everyday lives and family rehabilitation from a Christian perspective,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire