The rise of Tozzy Torch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

CREATING music to feed his passion and also with the intention to help his fellow generation get through unfavorable situations, is the push that made Tozzy Touch venture into music in 2010.

One can easily identify his sound by the blend of different genres into his own unique style, truthful lyrics about street life, his struggles with love and conquering poverty.

Growing up in the streets of Pumula, Tozzy Touch (born Thokozani Moyo) enrolled at St Bernard’s High School, where he would meet his high school buddy, the late Shepherd Mpala who sparked his musical abilities.

Tozzy Touch said they started writing songs in class during free periods and have never looked back since them.

“As a child I felt alone, abandoned and always depended on music for my sanity. It was in my freshman year in high school that l recorded my first song under the stage name Badboi at what used to be Moonlight Studios. I was one of the last artistes to record in that professional studio before the Bulawayo branch closed down,” he recalls.

Tozzy Touch said him and his classmate and friend Vusumuzi “Kool Dude” Sithole started a rap duo by the name Exclusives.

“As a duo we partook in every talent show in school and bagged every prize. We also rocked stages from Amakhosi Theatre namely Its Bigger than Hip Hop show.

“One of our notable performances was when we qualified for Intwasa Arts Festival competition, coming second to Anti-Virus Dance Group in the finals. It was through these shows that we got Kasi Lunatics to make music with us and a movement from Pumula called Chillaphonia led by Maestro also took interest in our music, helped us bag a show at Pumula Old Hall where a talent scout would recognise our talent and handed us a management contract,” said Tozzy Touch.

Tozzy Touch was to relocate to South Africa in 2012 where he would go a long time without making music focusing on studies.

“I graduated for matric at Afro Kombs College and went on to enroll at University of Johannesburg where l studied Business Management dropping out in his same year. L never liked school I did it for my mother but at one point l had to choose me.

“It was at that time that l rekindled my musical journey and l haven’t looked back since,” said Tozzy Touch.

The determined artiste is back in the country and is working with local artistes that include Rvtchet, Asaph and Cliff Jeans.

“My hope is to find myself in the same spaces with hot talent from my city and to show the whole continent how much of talent we have as a unit.

“Fans should expect new music from me in the coming months,” said Tozzy Touch.

