The rise of X_TheLyricalVenom

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE Bulawayo hip-hop scene continues to usher in new players who are eager to detect the tune of the rapping corridors. Such artistes include X_TheLyricalVenom who is a versatile creative as he also is a poet and MC.

The 19-year-old artiste who was born in Kwazulu Natal and grew up in the City of Kings and Queens, is slowly making a name for himself in the city through his works, with his latest offering, No Rush catching many people’s ears.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with X_TheLyricalVenom (born Promise “Moyo” Radebe) who said his journey in music was inspired by the fact that he saw it as a safe space.

“Due to the inability to openly speak about my problems, I found music as a comfort zone. I chose rap music because I believe hip-hop is more of a culture and you do it all in the name of love. I want to confine, alert and motivate those who face the same things I face through my music,” he said.

“I fuse old school and new school hip-hop beats so as to accommodate the lyrical ability within myself as I don’t want to sound like I’m some bubblegum rapper (mumble rapper).”

X_TheLyricalVenom said he is inspired by old school legends and lyricists like Big L, Tupac, Biggie Smalls, Eminem, Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, DMX among others.

The rapper has six singles, Observations, No Rush, Back To Me (Remix), Hakuna Mambo featuring Jermaine, Lucky Charm and Don’t Know featuring CMS and Lynden. – @mthabisi_mthire