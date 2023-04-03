The rise of young Beitbridge entrepreneur

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

WHEN he started his online business of importing printers into Zimbabwe, Mr Givemore Ndombonya (31) of Beitbridge did not think it would grow into a successful company that is now supplying outside the country.

Mr Ndombonya formed Signtec Africa in 2014 after realising a lot of printing companies in the border town struggled to get proper printing equipment and would end up using substandard machines.

The company imports and exports printing equipment for different uses like printing t-shirts, paper, and for general work.

He said because he did not have capital to start big, he began by selling the machines on commission for a South African company that was buying directly from manufacturers in China.

Mr Ndombonya said he saved money had enough capital to order directly from the manufacturer.

“After a year l had to resign from a local company where l was working as a shift manager and focus on my own company as l wanted it to grow. That is when l started dealing with the manufacturers directly and would import from them to the country. After getting the equipment l sell to people across the country. However, l have been very lucky to export a few to South Africa as a company wanted the type of printers l had,” he said.

The young businessman said business was hard during the first few months because he still had to prove himself and have people believe in the business.

Fast forward to 2023, the young businessman is happy he took a chance and created a WhatsApp group where he would advertise and the business has grown into a respected entity that is now even trusted by some countries from South Africa as they order the machines via him.

He has been winning business awards since 2014.

“I have won a number of awards since l started operating. I have won the top 20 young entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe in 2017 and l was awarded by CBZ and Empowered Life Trust. In 2021 l won the top influencer award in Beitbridge, and last year l won the outstanding organization repute in the Sundrive awards and this year l have won the young entrepreneur of the year 2022 at the Beitbridge Business Expo,” he said.

Mr Ndombonya says for corporate social responsibility, the company partnered with the local hospital and partakes in awareness campaigns around contemporary health issues. He said Signtec Africa also takes university students on attachments.

“To all the youths who would like to start businesses and think the internet is not the best place just know anything is possible and today is as good as any other day to start your own business. Do the work first, success will follow,” he said. [email protected]_sibanda