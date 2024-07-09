The role of Public Relations Practitioners in Shaping Zimbabwe’s Communication Landscape

Thandolwenkosi Nkomo, [email protected]

Public relations (PR) is the strategic communication function that builds and maintains positive relationships between organisations and their publics. Beyond this, PR plays a vital role in shaping not only the image of individual organisations but also the very perception of the PR profession itself. At the forefront of this are dedicated public relations practitioners who navigate the ever-evolving communications landscape.

Shaping Public Perception: Building Trust and Understanding

One of the core functions of a PR practitioner is to bridge the gap between an organisation and its stakeholders ensuring that there is trust and understanding between the two. This is particularly crucial in a context where fake news, fake social media posts and disinformation affecting organisations in Zimbabwe has increasingly become a cause for concern.

PR practitioners work to ensure goodwill which grows as publics understand an organisation’s identity, are familiar with its brand voice and are in a mutually beneficial relationship with it. By so doing, PR professionals ensure the existence of trust and understanding that can help organisations buffer against fake news, fake social media posts and disinformation that threaten the image and reputation of an organisation.

Goodwill is further strengthened through narratives that showcase the positive contributions that organisations make towards causes that are close to the hearts of their publics. Such contributions may be large, for example, a multinational corporation investing in local infrastructure or a non-profit organisation spearheading social development initiatives throughout the country, or small, in the form of a once off donation to a school, orphanage or a community. By actively engaging with media outlets and fostering two-way communication, PR practitioners ensure that messages about what their organisations are doing, reach intended audiences in a clear and impactful manner.

Beyond Press Releases: The Rise of Strategic Communication

As PR has evolved globally, the traditional image of a PR practitioner churning out press releases has become a fading memory.

The emergence of social media and various other technologies means that the local PR landscape is now characterised by a strategic and data-driven approach. Professionals are now leveraging on a diverse range of communication channels, to deliver tailored messages.

As organisations seek to adapt to this change, PR practitioners play a role of being advocates of change as they seek to align the communications function of their organisations with global trends. This often involves counselling organisational leaders so they are aware of the broad range of tools and functions falling under PR and distinguishing these from competing functions such as marketing.

It also involves training organisational members so they appreciate what it is that a PR practitioner does and how various technologies and tools help PR practitioners achieve measurable communication results for their organisations.

Such tasks can be overwhelming but through support from peers and mentors, PR practitioners are elevating the public relations role in their organisations so that it takes its strategic position in the C-Suite and beyond.

Embracing the Digital Age: Social Media Savvy and Content Creation

The rise of social media has revolutionised the way organisations communicate. PR practitioners are now at the forefront of digital transformation, utilising platforms like Facebook, X and Instagram to engage directly with stakeholders. They curate compelling content – from infographics and blog posts to live video – to connect with audiences on a personal level and foster brand loyalty. This digital dexterity allows PR professionals to build communities, amplify brand messaging and measure the impact of their communication efforts in real-time.

Advocates for the Profession: Building a Strong PR Ecosystem

Beyond promoting the image of their clients, PR practitioners in Zimbabwe are also actively working to elevate the profession itself. Through professional associations, PR practitioners play a crucial role in promoting ethical practices, fostering professional development and advocating for the recognition of PR as a strategic business function.

Through participating in workshops, seminars and mentorship programs, PR professionals gain necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the industry. Furthermore, conferences, workshops, seminars and mentorship programs facilitate collaboration and knowledge, which foster a sense of community that is crucial in building a body of practitioners who are able to be a force to reckon with.

Challenges and Opportunities: Adapting to a Dynamic Landscape

Despite the significant strides made, some challenges remain. There is room for widening the range of formal PR education programs so as to ensure the development of a robust talent pool. Additionally, a culture of measurement and ROI (Return on Investment) is still evolving within some organisations, making it difficult to quantify the value of PR efforts.

However, these challenges also present opportunities. The growth of the digital economy creates a demand for skilled PR professionals who can navigate the online space.

As organisations become more data-driven, demonstrating the measurable impact of PR campaigns will become increasingly critical.

This presents an opportunity for PR practitioners to refine their strategies and showcase the tangible value they bring to the table.

The Future of PR in Zimbabwe: Collaboration, Innovation and Ethical Practice

The future of PR in Zimbabwe is bright. As the communication landscape continues to evolve, PR practitioners will be at the forefront, adapting and innovating to meet the changing needs of their clients and stakeholders. Collaboration between PR professionals, media outlets and regulatory bodies will be key to fostering a vibrant and ethical communication ecosystem. By continuously honing their skills, embracing new technologies and upholding the highest ethical standards, public relations practitioners in Zimbabwe will not only ensure the growth and visibility of their profession, but will also play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s overall communication landscape.

*Thandolwenkosi Nkomo is a media and communications specialist with a track record in health risk communications, multimedia content creation, communications research, training and strategy design. He is currently the president of the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations. He can be contacted on [email protected]