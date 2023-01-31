The Seventh Day Adventist Church charms suburb with melodious singing

Siphakeme Mnindwa. Chronicle Reporter

BEAUTIFUL well-modulated voices serenaded residents in Luveve suburb as the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church’s Great Hope branch visited Entembeni Old People’s home on Saturday. The church’s arm from Magwegwe North Suburb had come to donate food, clothing and money to the home as well as hold a church service with the elderly inmates.

However, the soul stirring music could have been the highlight of the day. As it filtered through the suburb during the service, some residents left household chores and came to join in.

What had initially been penciled as a “small event” suddenly ballooned into a big occasion as the crowd that turned up could not fit into the hall at the home. The service had to be moved to an open space within the premises. The inmates could not get enough of hymns 115 Inyanga Enkulu and 117 Ngiyeza Nkosi in the church’s Ndebele Hymnal which according to them, could have been sung the entire day if time would have allowed it.

However, it was the theme song of the day 39 Dwala Eliqinileyo that appeared to attract residents in droves. Groups that include Golden Melodies, Steps to Christ and Spiritual Sounds added the renowned “SDA spice” with impeccable vocals. One of the residents at the home, only identified as Vivian, was so moved she requested to sing for the congregants as well. The elderly woman did not disappoint, with a clear voice she entertained congregants with two songs.

Great Hope led by Superintendent Sipho Mpofu Masayi and Pastor Rothwell Lunga, in the spirit of the first church in Acts 20:35 did the lord’s work in an exemplary manner. The scripture reads: “In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work, we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”

A march to the residence from the Luveve Clinic about 200 metres away, had marked the start of the memorable day. The Adventures marched up front, followed by the Pathfinders, the youth and the women (Dorcas) brought up the rear. Residents lined up the street as the colourful parade made its way to the home. The service kicked off promptly at 10am.

Church members prepared food for the elderly. After the service, Pastor Lunga and Supt Mpofu Masayi presented the donations. Supt Mpofu Masayi said the visit was primarily made to grant the elderly’s requests of missing being around people, especially their grandchildren, and children. “During the church’s visit to the home on Sundays where we clean and do laundry for the elderly, they made this request. As Great Hope, we selected Entembeni in Luveve because it is close to the church and we are not stopping there,” explained Mrs Mpofu. Entembeni Old People’s Home acting administrator Ms Celesani Tshuma thanked the church for the ‘uplifting donation.”

“Please, always make time to visit our elderly and assist them. This home belongs to all of us. It is therefore heart-warming to see even the church playing a part to keep it running,” said Ms Tshuma. In an interview after the event, Entembeni Old People’s home Board chairperson Mr Newman Sibanda said the home is a safe and conducive environment for the elderly.

He said with the help of the churches and community who donate to the home, they have been able to make sure the elders are safe and the environment is clean. The elderly residents were ecstatic about the church’s visit. They said spending time with their kids and grandchildren made them happy, and they were grateful for the donations.