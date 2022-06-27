The Shoemaker unfazed by low turnout

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

Rapper Mzingaye “The Shoemaker” Sibanda is not backing up so easily despite the low turnout of men at events dedicated to addressing mental health issues among men.

The Shoemaker launched Iiwiis Men’s Conference, an initiative that he is taking around cities, hosting an Inhloko event where men, in the arts industry and outside, meet up, eat and share drinks while they talk about men’s issues.

Through his medical background as a professional nurse, The Shoemaker admits that addressing issues of depression and mental health among men is not easy considering that they find it difficult to open up about their physical well-being and are reluctant to get medical help.

“Men aren’t forthcoming.

I’m a medical practitioner and in all my years in the field, I’ve realised that men don’t like showing up and getting help.

Even when they’re sick, they always have faith that they’ll be fine eventually.

So if they’re like this with their physical health, trying to engage them in mental issues is not easy.

“I understood that before starting this initiative, and it was the motivation behind the men’s conference.

“Having a few men show up for the event like what happened at our recent event in Hwange was just a minor setback for me.

The initiative is still going on because, from the onset, I never expected huge numbers because I understand the challenge that we as men have with public spaces,” said The Shoemaker.

The first conference was held in Bulawayo in April at Esibayeni in Mpopoma and a music video was shot.

Msiz’kay, Kilemol duo, Rockie Doub, Luminous, Junior Garnet, Prozac and Sox da Poet were featured.

The song titled Nhloko stars radio personality Babongile Sikhonjwa and journalist Langalakhe Mabhena.

It highlights men’s responsibilities in families and the importance of men coming together, doing what they enjoy as well as embracing their masculinity.

The second conference was held in Hwange on June 11 where another song video Hwange Cypher was shot featuring Hwange-based artistes Nonny, Novah, and Junior Garnet as well as The Shoemaker.

In this song, the singers call on society to stand with men and show them support.

It highlights the economic hardships that affect men leading to anger issues and violence associated with jobs that men venture into like illegal mining.

The Shoemaker said the next conference will be in Victoria Falls next month as they seek to raise awareness across the country.