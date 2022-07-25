The Signal: A good sign for Zimbabwe’s film industry

Bongani Ndlovu/Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporters

Bathi befika, umhlaba wethu wahle wantshintsha! (When they came down, our world changed!) Manje sokuyosala abaqinileyo! (Now, only the strong survive!).

What if aliens invaded Zimbabwe turning half the population into soulless demons, through a signal that controls their minds and the rest are in survival mode daily? Those who you loved before change and are now the enemies that want to kill you or turn you into one of them.

Nothing is innocent, even a small child can be used by these unknown beings as scouts to find survivors to turn them into these demons.

These were some of the scenes during the Sci-Fi short film, The Signal that premiered at the Zimbabwe Music Academy in Bulawayo over the weekend.

It was the first Sci-fi movie in Zimbabwe and it was captured in 20 minutes thereabout and it got a standing ovation.

Starring Tawanda “T1Nda” Denga who played David, Dumi Manyathela who played Zee and Natasha Dlamini who played Mary, the film was directed by Daniel Lasker.

It was a red-carpet event and people came out dressed to the nines to watch the film that is in isiNdebele.

Guests went through two photo shoots, one alone and the other with the cast before being ushered by Petra High School pupils (the school where Lasker learnt) into the foyer of the auditorium.

Former pupils, teachers at the school, friends, and other creatives were there to watch the movie and give support. The auditorium was almost packed.

The movie revolves around David and Zee who are in a post-apocalyptic world trying to survive and find other people who have not been changed into demons.

They find refuge in a derelict building and they are running low on food.

Thereafter, Mary, Zee’s love interest, knocks at the door and David argues that she is not the person she was.

However, driven by love, Zee opens the door and after careful inspection, especially of her eyes, she passes the test and they for a moment, rekindle their love.

As they are sleeping, preparing to move from their location to find survivors the next day, Mary wakes Zee up to make out, however, she turns into a demon and with a walkie-talkie, turns her lover into one too.

They then pin David down and using the same walkie talkie, they turn him into a demon. However, David is not affected, because he is deaf and could understand what people were saying through lip reading.

He then kills Mary and after a chase and fight scene, he stabs to death, his once friend Zee.

Issues of inclusion of people with disabilities were the tonic of the film as David’s disability ended up being a superpower. In all this, isiNdebele was the main language.

The general feeling was that this was a good production that highlighted how young creatives, with support, can do the imaginable.

The actor on the ZTN Prime series, Soulmates, Braydan Heart, said the movie was great to watch.

“I liked what I saw. It’s opening gates for other creatives and it is inspiring and changing the narrative as they did something that hadn’t been done before.

I like seeing things like this and this means it’s going to get better than this. This is the proof of that,” said Braydan Heart – also a former Petronian.

He said competition in the film industry is healthy.

“When you don’t get competition, you get comfortable. When you see something like this, it pushes you to put yourself up there.

It’s a constant upgrade for everyone. When I saw the film, I felt we need to continue upping the game,” he said.

Concurring with Braydan, the director Lasker said the successful premiere of the film has raised the bar for other filmmakers.

“The VIP premiere was an absolutely amazing evening. We had a full house, the decoration was beautiful, the snacks were delicious and it was just beautiful energy all around.

“I’m so honoured and humbled about the reaction to the film from the audience.

I’ve never seen an audience react to any movie like that. Even when I was in the cinema, watching the audience screaming was exceptional.

He said he was overwhelmed with the love and support that they got from Bulawayo.

“The reaction from the Bulawayo audience was next level as they laughed where they were meant to and screamed where they were meant to. It was truly special, it brought tears to my eyes.”

The director said this success and reception meant a lot to the cast.

“This is huge for the cast and anyone involved in the film industry because we’ve never really had something on this level of quality in Zimbabwe, especially in Bulawayo.

It’s set the standard and bar that much higher which automatically means that other filmmakers will need to be accountable with the work that they deliver and that would hopefully lead to the industry growing quicker,” Lasker said.

He said this is the beginning of the journey adding that they have other projects in the oven.

“The journey is just beginning as we’ve got so many projects that we’re developing.

With the confirmed success in Bulawayo, this means that we have all the energy to continue going forward. I’m thankful to Bulawayo for the support.”

The film that was filmed in Bulawayo is set to premiere in Harare soon.

“I can’t wait for the whole of Zimbabwe to see it. Our next stop is Harare and internationally.

Later, it’s going to be available online,” he said.