The Signal bags international award

The Signal premières at the Brooklyn Sci-Fi Film Festival in New York

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s first IsiNdebele science-fiction movie is truly a gift from the film gods and its potential to reach lofty heights was realised on Sunday after bagging an American accolade.

America surely did not know what hit them when The Signal was played at the recently-held Brooklyn Sci-fi Film Festival and went on to win the “Best Live Action Short Film” award in the process.

The movie’s director, Daniel Lasker was on cloud nine and deservedly so when this happened and told Chronicle Showbiz that this was a special moment for him and Bulawayo as a whole.

“I’m so thankful and proud of this honour that our film from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe was awarded this recognition all the way from New York! The film played on the big screen for an American audience and they loved it!

“They especially enjoyed seeing Bulawayo and hearing the IsiNdebele language on screen, something which had never been done before,” he shared.

Lasker said competition was stiff, but his movie coming up trumps was special.

“There were some really great international films at the festival. So, for The Signal to take the cake, it really is a special moment for us and for Zimbabwe. This award is very special because it’s putting my hometown, Bulawayo on the map,” said Lasker.

The Brooklyn Sci-Fi Film Festival is produced by Cyber-NY on a Logic CMX platform providing video streaming, e-commerce, and content management for events.

The festival ran from October 3 to 9 and showcased some of the best movies the world has ever produced with the intent of rewarding extraordinary efforts.

From the look of things, the future is bright for The Signal as it was selected for the prestigious FilmQuest Festival slated for Utah in America. For FilmQuest, The Signal was selected along Checkpoint (USA) Sci-Fi, Stepmother (Finland), and Out of this world (USA) among others.

Lasker promised more content to complement what he has already achieved in his illustrious career as both an actor and a director.

“I’ve got many more exciting films and projects on the way. I’m looking forward to continuing to share Zimbabwean Cinema with the rest of the world,” said the Bulawayo-born filmmaker. – @eMKlass_49