The Signal to premiere at Zimbabwe International Film Festival next week

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

The Signal is set for a Harare premiere at the Zimbabwe International Film Festival next Friday at the Zimbabwe International Film Festival Hub in Kensington.

Bulawayo actor and film director Daniel Lasker confirmed the developments after postponing its initial scheduled premiere last month.

“The Signal will have its Harare premiere at the Zimbabwe International Film Festival on Friday the 16th of September. We’re looking forward to seeing you there,” wrote Lasker on his social media pages.

The film festival is being held under the theme, “Reconnecting” and will run from 14 to 17 September. It will be a free festival entry.

The Signal was first premiered in Bulawayo at the Zimbabwe Music Academy. – @eMKlass_49