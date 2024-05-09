The soulful journey of Nkayi’s Bongani Mpofu and his Witnesses of Christ ensemble

Sipepisiwe Moyo ,[email protected]

Bongani Mpofu, the founder of the contemporary gospel group “Witnesses of Christ,” has seamlessly integrated his deep passion for music with his community involvement.

Born into a musical family in Nkayi, Mpofu began showcasing his vocal talents in grade 4, performing at his local SDA church and school. At 14, Mpofu joined the Gonye AY choir as a tenor.

He recalls, “I remember dreaming about singing new songs on stage. I didn’t take it seriously at the time because I was young.”

Despite his early visions, establishing his first group in 2005 proved challenging due to his father’s disapproval of church-related activities. The group eventually disbanded, but this setback didn’t deter him.

In 2009, he formed “Witnesses of Christ” with all members originating from Nkayi.

Although most belonged to the Followers of Christ Church, the group also included members from other denominations such as AFM and UCCSA. Financial struggles were a constant hurdle, especially since Mpofu was unemployed at the time.

He recounted, “I was already composing my own contemporary songs. We participated in competitions in Nkayi and our church, and we were a winning group.”

In 2011, the group’s breakthrough came when they travelled to Bulawayo to record a six-track album with Video Visions studios. Unfortunately, due to a lack of systematic planning, the album did not achieve the expected success, leading Mpofu to re-record it in 2012.

Their 2013 attempt to release a 10-track album was thwarted by unresolved debts with the late producer, Joe Maseko, and the album was never collected.

Driven by his faith and dedication to the gospel, Mpofu continues to pursue his music career against all odds.

“I sing gospel because I live the gospel; it’s my life. I am a servant of God, called to this path, and I must follow what I feel inside,” he expressed passionately.

His multifaceted career also spans roles as a registry clerk and a pastor, showcasing his diverse skill set.

Looking to the future, Mpofu is excited about his latest project, a 2024 gospel album titled “I Bow Before You” featuring six Ndebele tracks and two in English.

He remains committed to uncovering and nurturing hidden talents in Nkayi and the broader Matabeleland region, not only in music but also in poetry and visual arts.

“There is hidden talent in Nkayi which I wish to bring to light. If you can dream it, you can achieve it. Let’s stand up, campaign, and showcase our talent.

The light has already been put on and it’s growing; together, we can make it,” he concluded, filled with optimism.

Ends//