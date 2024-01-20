The Sri Lankan heist..Jongwe pulls down profile picture

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

GROWING up following a sport that they dearly love, every youngster has that one person whom they look up to and one day, wish to be like or even better.

Meeting their role models, either on and or off the field of play will always be a dream come true for athletes. It will always be a momentous occasion that will live in anyone’s memory for the longest of time.

Many have recalled the moment when they finally got the opportunity to meet their role models and even play against them.

During the recently ended Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka — which, however, was one to forget for the Chevrons — it was all-rounder Luke Jongwe who had the chance to meet his role model in veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews.

The Harare-born 28-year-old right-handed all-rounder was relieved the moment he won the second T20I for the Chevrons against the Lions last

Tuesday at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS) in Colombo.

Jongwe led the charge which saw Zimbabwe chase down a 20-run target in the last over which became the third highest most target runs successfully chased in the final over in men’s T20Is. The highest is 21, which was chased by Australia versus India in 2023 and by England versus West Indies in 2023 as well.

Ironically, as Jongwe — alongside Clive Madande — made history, it was his role model bowling. It was Mathews who was on the receiving end of the carnage which saw the two Chevrons batters score 25 runs in just five balls off the experienced campaigner.

Hitting those winning runs against his hero, under the floodlights made it even more special for Jongwe.

“For the past three months I have been in a situation where I could have won games for my country, even for my franchise back home and I couldn’t do it. I would get close but then I couldn’t just cross over the line. So, doing it here in Sri Lanka and because Mathews was one of my role models growing up that was special,” said Jongwe.

Jongwe, who instantly became a darling to many cricket fans after his heroics, once had his role model as his profile picture on social media. Some years down the line, he would go on to pull down his once-profile picture in the most iconic manner.

He even recalled the kit sponsor that Mathews had at the time he was his profile picture and mobile phone wallpaper.

“He (Mathews) used to be my wallpaper when I was a kid. I think he was still using Gray Nicholls at that time and I think he was still a youngster at that time but then, he used to be my wallpaper for a while. At one stage I think on Facebook he was once my profile picture; so it’s just too much happening for me and I’m just grateful to God for this moment,” said Jongwe.

How did Jongwe take down his once-profile picture?

He came in to bat after the wicket of Craig Ervine — which had Sri Lanka believing they could snatch the game — with Zimbabwe now on 132/5 in the 17th over. At that point, the Chevrons needed 42 runs to win off just 18 balls.

Taking a single in the last ball of the penultimate over, Jongwe would go on to face Mathews in the final over of the game, needing a mammoth 20 runs, something which seemed impossible.

However, he defied the odds and ripped through his once-Facebook profile picture.

In just the first two balls facing his role model, Jongwe hit him for 17 runs; he started with seven runs (six plus no ball), a four in the first ball, and another maximum in the second delivery.

The following delivery was a dot and Jongwe was given a lifeline in the fourth ball after he was dropped by Maheesh Theekshana before taking the single that gave Madande the strike.

Here is the ball-to-ball takedown of the once profile picture:

19.1 (seven runs; no ball) In the slot and Jongwe teed off. Clobbers the ball over long-on. Mathews had overstepped.

19.1 (four runs) Carted for four more. Full on off, Jongwe leaned back and went inside out. Found the boundary at extra cover.

19.2 (six runs) Again in the slot and Jongwe just freed his arms. Leant back again and walloped the slower ball straight down the ground.

19.3 (dot ball) Play and a miss. Mathews moved around the wicket and the slow ball was wide of off, and Jongwe couldn’t connect. It was wide but just within the blue lines.

19.4 (one run) Skier and dropped. Would you believe it! It was Theekshana too, who had been excellent throughout. It was top-edged straight up in the air, and Theekshana waited and waited and spilled it in the end.

15.5 (six runs) Madande has done it! And what a finish to a fantastic chase. Length ball on the stumps, Madande got on one knee and hocked it over deep midwicket. Zimbabwe levelled the series 1-1.

The two handed Zimbabwe their first-ever T20I victory against Sri Lanka and to make it more memorable, on Lankan soil. Zimbabwe won that match by four wickets but went on to lose the series 2-1. — @brandon_malvin