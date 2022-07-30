The story behind female names for beer gardens

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

MAKHUMALO, MaDlodlo, MaMkhwananzi, MaHadebe, MaNdlovu are some of the names of iconic Bulawayo beer gardens that are part of the city’s culture.

Lifetime friendships have been forged through interactions, some spanning half a century, at these beer gardens.

Most Bulawayo residents however have little knowledge of the story behind the history of the naming of these recreational facilities.

To most residents the only pattern that they can relate to is that the bars were named after women due to ‘Ma’ which in IsiNdebele refers to women.

Although most of the city’s beer gardens are named ‘Ma’ there are some peculiar names including Sidudla Beer Garden in Njube and Figa Beer Garden also located in the same suburb.

There is consensus among residents that despite the two beer gardens not having their names starting with ‘Ma’, they relate to the women’s body structures.

Historian Mr Pathisa Nyathi said the beer gardens were named as part of cultural preservation.

“The naming of beer gardens can be traced to pre-colonial Zimbabwe and in particular the Ndebele culture. In Ndebele culture, the people who cooked food were women and brewing beer was also a gender role for women as beer is considered to be food. Certain chores including fetching of water, firewood and cooking are all gender roles that were assigned to women,” said Mr Nyathi.

He said during colonialism, some places such as Makokoba continued to brew beer until the local municipality decided to commercialise beer brewing before independence.

“This is when men were employed to start brewing beer and including cooking at hotels. The first commercial brewing company was established in 1912 and this led to the disempowerment of women who were traditionally the brewers of beer. However, this led to the illicit brewing of beer which was then called Iskokiyana. So, the naming of beer gardens after women is a way of honouring the tradition that was there that women were traditional brewers of beer. And this was done by influential Nguni women that is why we have MaDlodlo, MaKhumalo,” he said.

Mr Nyathi said Nguni people remained influential even after the collapse of the monarch that is why women of Nguni origin remained forceful.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited several beer gardens across the city with residents narrating what they understand about the history behind their names.

Mr Nhlanhla Ndlovu (65) from Mpopoma suburb who was at Mathonisa Beer Garden in Mpopoma shared Mr Nyathi’s assertion.

“Women are traditionally known for being beer brewers and I understand that the city’s beer gardens were named after some of the women who used to brew beer in the city. For instance, MaKhumalo Beer Garden in Makokoba was named after amantombazana (girls) akoKhumalo. And from my understanding they used to brew the best opaque beer in Makokoba,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“And get me right when I’m saying amantombazana akoKhumalo I don’t mean that these were young women but, in our culture, even an old woman is called a girl. This is how we relate with women even today; I can call a granny a girl.”

Mr Ndlovu said there was a tradition that was followed during beer brewing processes including that the brewer would engage in self-preservation mode, denying themselves gratification things including having sex.

Mr Thabani Moyo who was drinking alone at MaMkhwananzi Beer Garden in Old Lobengula said although he was not sure of the history behind the naming of the beer gardens, he was convinced they were named after important women within the Ndebele communities.

“These beer gardens were named after Nguni chiefs that is why we have MaMkhwananzi, MaHadebe, MaKhumalo. I think since suburbs were named after chiefs the beer gardens were then named after important Nguni women,” said Mr Moyo.

He said there was a serious contrast in today’s beer gardens compared to yesteryear ones.

“In the past we had traditional ensembles who would entertain us but that is not the case anymore. Right now, they just play disco music. It is not what we used to enjoy and also the quality of the beer is not as it was in the past hence there are few patrons coming here,” he said.

Some residents also told the news crew that they have been drinking at the same beer garden for nearly 50 years and in the process establishing lifetime friendships.

The news crew spoke to Mr Emmanuel Tinago, Charles Phiri and Mr Desire Tshabalala at Mathonisa Beer Garden who said they had become family friends after meeting at the same beer garden.

Mr Tshabalala said he has been drinking from Mathonisa Beer Garden since 1978.

“When we started drinking here some of us did not have children but now we are great grandfathers. To us this is not just a beer garden but a place where we come and socialise. There were recreational facilities for us. Important meetings such as the burial society meetings were being held here,” said Mr Tshabalala.

His friend Mr Phiri said beer gardens were also a melting pot for political discussions.

He however bemoaned the death of yester year cultures where residents would meet and engage in robust debates.

“What we are seeing today is very sad. Young people, some of them who are under the age of 18 are allowed to enter the beer gardens which was unheard of. Some of them will be taking drugs and girls will be engaged in sex work. In the past these places used to be manned by council municipal police but not anymore,” he said.

Bulawayo City Council leased out the city’s beer garden in 2018 as they were no longer profitable to run.

A cigarette vendor operating at MaKhumalo Beer Garden in Makokoba Mr Cephas Mbawula said he has been operating from the bar for years.

“I make a living through the patrons who come here who buy my cigarettes,” said Mr Mbawula. – @nqotshili