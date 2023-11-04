The tale of Matshobana suburb and its intriguing legacy

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

DURING the reign of Chief Zwide, who held dominion over the Ndwandwe people and the expansive Ndwandwe State in Zululand, a number of diverse clans unfolded.

Among these clans was the Khumalo clan, a branch of the Ntungwa Nguni. They resided in a distinct region within Zululand, nestled between the Esikwebisini and Umkuze rivers, and the towering Ngome Mountains. The Khumalo clan was further divided into three sub-clans, each governed by its own chieftain.

Chief Donda presided over the Southern Khumalo, while his cousin Chief Beje presided over the Central Khumalo. And overseeing the Northern Khumalo was Chief Matshobana, also known as Mashobane or Matshobane.

Matshobana was a wise leader who orchestrated the destiny of his people. He was the son of Mangethe and MaNxumalo and ruled over a people engaged in farming, herding, and hunting. The Khumalo clan appeared as a relatively small but tenacious community when juxtaposed with other tribes in Zululand.

As history unfurled, Chaka approached the boundary separating the Ndwandwe from the Khumalo territory with his regiments. Here, Chief Donda shared the dire fate that had befallen Dingiswayo. Fearing a similar outcome, Chaka reversed his course. Learning of Chaka’s abrupt retreat, Zwide accused the Khumalo tribe of treachery and issued an ominous decree demanding the demise of all Khumalo chieftains.

The Khumalo clan suffered a devastating attack by Zwide’s warriors, who killed Chief Donda and his successor. Only Chief Beje escaped the slaughter, thanks to a timely warning. But Zwide’s forces also raided Matshobana’s kraal, where they massacred the people and their leader. Matshobana’s son, Mzilikazi, survived and became the new chief.

Matshobana was the father of King Mzilikazi, the founder of the Ndebele Kingdom. He married Nompethu, the daughter of the great Chief Zwide kaLanga. To honour his memory, a suburb in Bulawayo was named after him: Matshobana.

This suburb was established in the late 1950s to house railway workers during a period of industrial growth in the country. Before that, African workers lived in temporary compounds near their workplaces. But as more stable and long-term jobs became available, they needed better housing options. So the industrial compounds were replaced by permanent homes in the new townships.

The Zimbabwean Railways, in a bid to provide affordable housing for the workers, constructed 600 houses on a 116-acre plot leased at a nominal fee from the Bulawayo municipality.

Though the suburb mirrored the city’s finest housing, it fell short in terms of social amenities.

Notably, the streets in the suburb pay homage to some of the most influential chiefs and generals of the Ndebele Kingdom, key figures who defined critical historical junctures within the kingdom. This deliberate nod to the past keeps the rich history alive.

The street names in Matshobana honour some of the influential chiefs and generals in the history of the Ndebele Kingdom. Among them are Mhabahaba Mkhwananzi, who helped Prince Nkulumane become King when Mzilikazi was away; Mbiko Masuku, who led the fierce Zwangendaba regiment and resisted Prince Lobengula’s succession after Mzilikazi’s death; and Mlugulu Khumalo, who guarded Mzilikazi’s grave and chose Lobengula’s successor.

Matshobana is not only rich in history, but also in culture and art. Many famous people from different fields have lived in this suburb. It can rival Makokoba as the city’s artistic centre, with its talented residents and groups. One of them is Kudakwashe Takundwa, a popular blogger and art lover.

He grew up in Matshobana and attended Gampu Primary School. He is proud of his roots and his suburb.

The suburb also boasts the presence of prominent arts groups, including Bambelela Arts Ensemble, Thandanani Women’s Ensemble, and Iluba Lemvelo. Among its residents are members of the esteemed Iyasa Dance group, such as Nqobizitha Ncube, who is celebrated for his captivating “baby cry” act.

The likes of Anele Sithole, Kelvin Nyoni, Lorreta Unathi Phiri, and Donencia Dube have all left their indelible mark on the world of dance and arts.

Matshobana suburb has also been the birthplace of accomplished individuals. Former Minister of Energy and Power Development, Advocate Fortune Chasi, proudly calls Matshobana his home.

The legacy of the suburb extends to the realm of sports, as exemplified by Zimbabwean football legend and the 1988 Castle Soccer Star of the Year, Ephraim “the Rock of Gibraltar” Chawanda, who hails from Matshobana.

Another sports luminary, Alfred Ngedla Phiri, who was crowned the South Zone Soccer Star of the Year in 1978, has his roots firmly planted in Matshobana suburb.

One of the greatest netball coaches to emerge from Bulawayo, Janota Phiri is a Matshobana guy.

Key landmarks in the suburb include the Esibayeni Leisure Centre and the Rio Flats. Notably, Matshobana gained international recognition when the iconic American actor Morgan Freeman chose it as the backdrop for his film, “Power of One,” shot in the suburb during the 1990s. This film added a touch of Hollywood glamour to this already historic and culturally significant corner of the world.