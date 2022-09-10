The teen who helped Zim qualify for the All Africa games

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

AT a time Zimbabwe is celebrating the exploits of its sons and daughters in boxing, cricket and netball, a hockey playing teenage girl from Bulawayo has put her hand up to be counted among the country’s sports heroes and heroines.

Football great Cristiano Ronaldo said dreams are not what you see in your sleep, dreams are things that do not let you sleep and that is the story of 18-year-old Khanyisile Mzizi from Girls College who is living the dream in the hockey field.

Inspired by her brother who once represented Zimbabwe in the Under-17 COSAFA tournament, Khanyisile is doing wonders for the Zimbabwe women’s hockey national team as she recently put up a sterling performance that helped Zimbabwe to qualify for the All Africa Games (AAG) which will be held next year in Ghana.

Her brilliant display saw her crowned the Central South Africa qualifier player of the tournament. The tournament was held in Harare last weekend.

Speaking to Chronicle Sports, the teenager said she started playing hockey at primary school as it was mandatory to do sports and little did she know that a few years down the line she would be representing her country.

“In my primary school, it was mandatory to do sports and that’s when hockey was introduced to me.

I later realised that this was my passion hence I now enjoy playing the game,” she said.

The teenage hockey star said representing Zimbabwe at senior level at her age is a dream come true.

“It feels amazing, it feels unreal but definitely playing for the national team is a dream come true for me,” said” said Mzizi.

The star, who plays link, made her senior debut for Zimbabwe at the Central South Africa hockey qualifiers, having previously represented Zimbabwe at junior level in the U21 World Cup where they finished in position 12 out of 16 teams. She also plays right-back and sometimes left-back.

Mzizi was voted player of the tournament for her prowess in holding the midfield with confidence and for her defensive and attacking strengths.

The youngster, who was also the only player from Bulawayo in the national team, said it was a bit challenging having to travel to Harare every weekend for practice but she thanks her parents for supporting her.

“I was the only one from Bulawayo in the national side that required travelling to Harare. Every weekend travelling up and down got hectic but I thank my parents for the support,” said Mzizi.

The young star who started singing at a young age says she is still singing dreams of helping Zimbabwe hockey reach greater heights so that she plays with the best in the world.

“For now the sky’s the limit, but I really want the national team to be playing against top teams in the world, like South Africa and Netherlands,” she said.

Her coach at Girls College, Tapiwa Pongweni was full of praise for the youngster and said she has become an inspiration for other girls in the city.

“Exceptional athlete, very inspirational to a lot of juniors from Bulawayo. It’s quite difficult to break ground into the hockey world but she has done it. It’s nice seeing someone who is a junior being the player of the tournament,” said Pongweni.

Mzizi said she is also hoping to further her hockey career and play for big clubs and gain more experience and exposure.

The teenager also encouraged aspiring hockey players to work hard and be disciplined in everything they do.

“One thing I always say is trust in God, trust the process and always be disciplined in whatever you do,” said Mzizi.