The transformative power of parole

Innocent Mujeri, Correspondent

The intended introduction of a comprehensive parole system in Zimbabwe marks a pivotal moment in the country’s approach to justice and correction.

Underpinned by the Prisons and Correctional Service Act, this initiative reflects a shift from a punitive model of incarceration to one focused on rehabilitation and reintegration. As Zimbabwe takes these critical steps, it joins a growing list of nations that recognise the transformative potential of parole in fostering personal growth, reducing recidivism, and enhancing public safety.

Parole, fundamentally, is about second chances. It allows individuals to re-enter society before completing their prison sentences, provided they demonstrate good conduct and readiness to reintegrate. This conditional release is not granted lightly. Parole is tied to strict eligibility criteria, such as meritorious behaviour, self-discipline, and a demonstrable commitment to becoming law-abiding citizens. The process in

Zimbabwe will be overseen by the newly established State Parole Board, which ensures that societal safety remains paramount.

The Zimbabwean Government’s commitment to this initiative, as highlighted by President Mnangagwa and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, underscores its belief in rehabilitation over retribution. By shifting the narrative around incarceration, the country aims to reduce the stigma associated with imprisonment, while addressing systemic challenges such as overcrowding in correctional facilities.

Overcrowding has long been a pressing issue, not only straining resources, but also undermining the effectiveness of rehabilitation programmes. Through parole and the establishment of community correctional centres, Zimbabwe seeks to create a more humane and sustainable correctional system.

This move aligns with global best practices. In countries such as Norway, parole plays a central role in their correctional philosophy, which prioritises rehabilitation and reintegration. Norwegian inmates nearing the end of their sentences transition to halfway houses or supervised release, where they gain the skills and confidence needed for a successful re-entry into society. This approach has contributed to Norway’s remarkably low recidivism rate — around 20 percent compared to the global average of 50 to 60 percent.

Similarly, Canada employs a phased parole system that allows inmates to engage in community-based activities, while remaining under supervision. Such gradual reintegration builds trust and fosters a sense of responsibility among parolees.

South Africa, too, offers valuable lessons for Zimbabwe. As a neighbouring country with shared socio-economic challenges, South Africa has used parole effectively to combat prison overcrowding. Their system is supported by halfway houses and community service programmes, ensuring that parolees contribute positively to society, while being held accountable. This blend of compassion and accountability is key to the success of any parole system, including Zimbabwe’s.

However, the introduction of parole is not without challenges. Public perception often poses a significant hurdle. Many people view parole as a lenient option that compromises public safety. This misconception needs to be addressed through transparent communication about the rigorous conditions and oversight involved in granting parole.

Educating the public about the societal benefits of parole — such as reduced recidivism, economic savings, and the successful reintegration of former inmates — can help shift attitudes.

Equally important is the need for robust post-release support. Reintegration is a complex process that extends beyond the prison gates. Former inmates often face significant barriers, including social stigma, limited job opportunities, and mental health challenges. Providing access to counselling, vocational training, and employment programmes is crucial to ensuring that parolees do not revert to criminal behaviour.

Zimbabwe’s plan to establish a foundation aimed at supporting reintegration initiatives is a commendable step in the right direction. By involving stakeholders from various sectors, the government can mobilise resources and create a support network that addresses the multifaceted needs of parolees.

Regional collaboration also holds promise. Minister Ziyambi’s call for African correctional services to work together through the African Correctional Services Association highlights the potential for shared learning and resource optimisation. Neighbouring countries can exchange expertise, develop standardised policies, and strengthen reintegration programmes, creating a unified approach to parole across the continent.

The economic benefits of parole cannot be overlooked. Incarcerating an individual is costly, placing a significant burden on State resources. Parole offers a cost-effective alternative, allowing governments to redirect funds towards other pressing needs, such as education and healthcare.

Moreover, reintegrated individuals contribute to the economy through employment and entrepreneurship, breaking the cycle of dependency and crime. This dual impact — reducing State expenditures, while enhancing economic productivity — makes parole a pragmatic solution for addressing the challenges facing correctional systems.

The planned Zimbabwe’s parole system is not just about alleviating overcrowding or saving costs; it is about recognising the potential for redemption and growth in every individual. By focusing on rehabilitation, the country is building a justice system that upholds human dignity and prioritises public safety.

The establishment of community correctional centres further reinforces this vision, offering low-risk offenders an opportunity to serve their sentences in environments that promote learning and personal development.

As Zimbabwe embarks on this journey, it has the opportunity to tailor its approach to its unique socio-economic context, while drawing inspiration from successful models worldwide.

The commitment of the Government, as evidenced by the support of President Mnangagwa and the active involvement of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service, is a promising start. However, the success of the parole system will ultimately depend on its implementation. Clear guidelines, effective oversight, and the active participation of communities are essential to ensuring that the system achieves its intended goals.

In the broader context, Zimbabwe’s embrace of parole reflects a growing global consensus that punitive justice alone is insufficient. Societies are increasingly recognising that meaningful rehabilitation and reintegration are the keys to reducing crime and building safer communities. By giving individuals a second chance, parole embodies the belief that people can change, grow, and contribute positively to society.

Zimbabwe’s parole system represents a forward-thinking approach to justice. It is a testament to the country’s commitment to balancing accountability with compassion, punishment with rehabilitation, and societal safety with individual redemption.

As the system takes root, it has the potential to transform not only the lives of parolees, but also the broader community, creating a justice system that is fair, effective, and humane.

By learning from countries such as Norway, Canada, and South Africa, and addressing its unique challenges, Zimbabwe can build a model parole system that serves as an inspiration to other nations.