The ultimate crosssover to 2025…KEC unites Zimbabweans in prayer and song

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

NUMBERS don’t lie!

THIS aptly describes how well attended the Kingdom Empowerment Centre (KEC) Cross Over night was, on New Year’s Eve.

The event, held at the Zimbabwe Exhibition Centre’s Hall 2 in Bulawayo proved to be what every Christian would have wanted to attend before the New Year came by.

The hall was filled to capacity.

The rain didn’t dampen the spirit of as many worshipers who came.

Prayer, worship, song and dance were the mainstay of the night.

Led by prominent man of the cloth and leader of KEC Prophet Bruce Edwards and his wife Prophetess Pamela Edwards, the night was filled with enjoyment as people celebrated the gift of life that saw seen survive the previous year and also witness the dawn of 2025.

Aside from Prophet Edwards’ teaching and revelations, people were entertained by an array of Gospel musicians, putting an icing to the New Year’s celebrations. All male music outfit Family Voices brought the house down shortly after midnight with their captivating perfomance. Not to be outshined on the night was the KEC choir and the KEC Temple Dance Juniors. So was upcoming musician Minister X who proved to be the crowd’s favourite with his energetic act, coupled with contemporary dance routines.

The KEC church also took the opportunity to appreciate the contribution of its members by awarding them and the most coveted award went to the media team which for the year 2024 worked immensely to contribute to the growth of the institution.

For Prophet Bruce Edwards and the entire KEC leadership, the Cross Over night capped a good year in ministering the Word of God and changing people’s lives for the better.

Ultimately, the crossover night was a hit!